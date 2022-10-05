Arts & Education at the Hoyt is presenting “A Brush with Monet,” a collection of paintings by Sewickley artist, Claire Hardy, now through Nov. 10 at The Confluence.
The cloud-filled, floral vistas were inspired by Impressionist Claude Monet (1840-1926), whose Giverny landscapes reminded Hardy of her own Pennsylvania countryside.
However, in recreating these scenes, she painted multiple versions using different painting techniques that range from faithful renderings to loose imitations and variations of Monet’s compositions, palette and brushwork.
Additional works on display include closeups of poppies and wildflowers, as well as more abstracted florals revealing a similar delight in nature as in Monet’s paintings
Growing up in California, Hardy always loved to draw. Her signature style was realism, although she has since stretched her talents in different directions.
While earning a business degree at the University of New Mexico, she took art classes as an undergraduate and continued classical art instruction afterwards.
It was while studying at the Art Institute of Florence, Italy in 2001 that Hardy began to immerse herself in oil painting.
She continued to backpack through Europe and the Middle East for the next five months to study art, culture and history before settling in Sewickley.
By day, she worked as a graphic designer. By night, she painted.
In 2010, Hardy began painting full time and opened a professional studio. She continues to study and experiment with oil painting. Her work can be found in numerous private collections in Pittsburgh, the Southwest, Canada and Europe.
A meet and greet reception is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Confluence, which is located at 214 E. Washington Street, New Castle.
