A new exhibition is coloring the walls at The Confluence this month.
“Inspired by Nature,” a collection of thickly textured landscapes by artist Bill Brunken, will be on display through Jan. 5.
Brunken has explored many ideas and concepts in his work over the last 25-plus years. Yet, he has found playing with paint to be the most satisfying in communicating his impressions of the world to others.
Sometimes his images seem relatively abstract, and sometimes his intentions are much more straightforward and easier to define amidst the wild brushstrokes — kind of like one’s thoughts.
For the last eight years, Brunken has been journaling his responses to his inspirations and vulnerabilities of our world with a new painting every day. While somewhat personal, they are meant to be shared to inspire others through the quiet and the chaos of nature that he is discovering through the process.
Whereas the paintings of his youth were internally driven, those created today are motivated externally by Me Too, Black Lives Matter, Trans Inclusiveness and other important movements.
“I now wonder if my role as a person (and as an artist) is to listen,” he said. “I’m still developing these ideas, but somehow the far reaching, timeless qualities of nature seem substantial and important (to my response).”
Brunken completed his undergraduate work at Slippery Rock State University, where his father, Glen, a master printmaker taught and made art for 40 years. Bill also studied painting at The Academy of Fine Arts and Design Bratislava, Slovak Republic in the studio of Daniel Fischer, and spent some time in Portland Oregon exploring careers in art.
He continued his education at Stephen F. Austin State University, where he was awarded an MA/MFA in painting, computer art, and drawing. Since then Bill has worn many hats in both commercial galleries and major museums, including as an art handler and salesman.
For a time, he even served as a visiting professor at Allegheny College in Meadville.
For Brunken, art is about education, building community and improving the lives of the artist and the viewer. He begins each work as a conversation with the picture plane, pushing forward and pulling back, making it appear to be shallow or deep, developing tension and finding visual balance.
“With this path I can develop a complexity in the picture. Not necessarily something I meant to happen, but something more ...” he said.
“Art can be something that buoys us up as we float along in life. I (like most people, I assume) worry often about many things, but thinking about nature, the changing seasons, the beauty and mystery of the world around us, the healing inspirational qualities of music, books like “The Hidden Lives of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben that made me think about all of the systems that happening beyond our understanding.
“These things inspire my art, and make me want to share with people. On some other level I am still just enjoying mushing paint around playing with texture, depth, the jewel like quality of pure pigment, and the energetic quality of artistic discovery.”
A meet-and-greet reception with Brunken will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1he Confluence 214 E. Washington St.. Admission is free.
