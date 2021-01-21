Coney Market sells record $731.1 million Powerball ticket

A patron approaches the entrance to Coney Market, a convenience store Lonaconing, Md., where the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million was sold in a struggling coal mining town whose biggest previous claim to fame was being the hometown of baseball legend Lefty Grove, the Maryland Lottery announced on Thursday. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket to the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.