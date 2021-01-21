Coney Market sells record $731.1 million Powerball ticket

A patron approaches the entrance to Coney Market, a convenience store Lonaconing, Md., where the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million was sold in a struggling coal mining town whose biggest previous claim to fame was being the hometown of baseball legend Lefty Grove, the Maryland Lottery announced on Thursday. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket to the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. 

 Cumberland Times-News

Lindsay Renner-Wood

Cumberland (Md.) Times-News

LONACONING, Maryland — A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million Wednesday night was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing.

Store owner Richard Ravenscroft said Thursday morning that Maryland Lottery representatives had arrived at the store and confirmed he had sold the winning ticket for the Wednesday drawing. The store will receive a $100,000 prize for selling the ticket, the Maryland Lottery said.

The winner may choose to remain anonymous, per the state commission, and has 182 days to claim the prize.

"It's still too early for us to know anything about the winner, but as you may know, Maryland Lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous, so we aren't sure how much we'll be able to provide," said Maryland Lottery spokesman Seth Elkin.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

The winner can choose to take the $731.1 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a $546.8 million lump sum payment. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year.

The winning Powerball ticket is the first sold in Maryland since 2011, when two were sold in the same year in Elkton and Abingdon. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball history and sixth in the country's lottery history.

It is by far the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery's history, outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously in March 2012.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.