Coney Market sells record $731.1 million Powerball ticket

Lindsay Renner-Wood
Cumberland (Md.) Times-News
LONACONING, Maryland — A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $731.1 million Wednesday night was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing.
Store owner Richard Ravenscroft said Thursday morning that Maryland Lottery representatives had arrived at the store and confirmed he had sold the winning ticket for the Wednesday drawing. The store will receive a $100,000 prize for selling the ticket, the Maryland Lottery said.
The winner may choose to remain anonymous, per the state commission, and has 182 days to claim the prize.
"It's still too early for us to know anything about the winner, but as you may know, Maryland Lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous, so we aren't sure how much we'll be able to provide," said Maryland Lottery spokesman Seth Elkin.
The winning numbers for the drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
The winner can choose to take the $731.1 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a $546.8 million lump sum payment. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year.
The winning Powerball ticket is the first sold in Maryland since 2011, when two were sold in the same year in Elkton and Abingdon. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball history and sixth in the country's lottery history.
It is by far the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery's history, outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously in March 2012.
