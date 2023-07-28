Concert season is in full swing as many artists continue to announce tours or begin to embark on long-awaited ones.
Pittsburgh has plenty of acts coming through to perform a rockin’ time.
Check out the various concerts:
JULY
28: Pantera, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
30: Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr., Stage AE.
AUGUST
1: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Stage AE.
2: beabadoobee, Stage AE.
2: Mudvayne, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
4: The Beths, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
5: P!NK, PNC Park.
12: Outlaw Music Festival- Feat. Willie Nelson, John Fogerty and More, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
15: Bellyroll, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
19: Luke Bryan, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
23: Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. with Amon Amarth, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
26: Disturbed, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
26: Rod Stewart, PPG Paints Arena.
30: Morgan Wallen, PNC Park.
31: Morgan Wallen, PNC Park.
SEPTEMBER
1: The Offspring with Simple Plan & Sum 41, The Pavilion At Star Lake
2: ODESZA, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
3: Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
12: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, PPG Paints Arena.
14: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, PPG Paints Arena.
15: Old Dominion, PPG Paints Arena.
