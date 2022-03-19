The Stambaugh Youth Concert Band will close its 2021-2022 season with a concert featuring senior soloist Natalie Alfera, a student at Laurel High School, at 7:30 p.m. April 12 at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The concert will be presented with an in-person audience as well as live streamed.
The Spring 2022 Concert repertoire will feature Steel Valley Transformation celebrating the grit and resolve of Ohio’s Mahoning Valley community. The piece is divided into three sections: “Steel Diversity,” celebrating the success of the steel industry in the Mahoning Valley; “Resolve,” celebrating the strength of the community as it deals with the decline of the steel industry; and “New Beginnings,” celebrating the energy as the Mahoning Valley redesigns itself as the Voltage Valley.
Alfera will be the featured clarinet soloist. She was recently named the 2022 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman. In addition to the Stambaugh Youth Concert Band, Alfera has participated in the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra as well as her school band and wrestling team. She plans to pursue a degree in music education at West Virginia University this fall. A full interview with Alfera will premiere on The 1926 Podcast on March 29.
The Stambaugh Youth Concert Band is comprised of 59 of the top high school musicians from Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania under the direction of Tyler Husosky, Dr. Michael Crist and Nathan Sensabaugh.
Tickets for the in-person concert are are available by calling (330) 259-9651 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or online at stambaughauditorium.com. The concert will also be live-streamed to the Stambaugh Auditorium Digital Concert Hall app, Stambaugh Auditorium website and to the Stambaugh Auditorium YouTube channel at no cost.
