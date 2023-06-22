The wait is over.
And The Wait is coming.
On Friday, a weekly summer series of live concerts returns with the music of The Wait form 6 to 9 p.m. on the stage at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
The Wait offers a mix of country, rock, blues and soul, and the concert is free to the public. People are encouraged to take a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The Confluence and Little Johnny’s II will be open for dinner and drinks, and Kathy’s Katering and Nina’s Italian Ice will be open in the park for sales of additional dinner items and desserts.
A 50/50 raffle will be held each night to help support the continuation of the concert series.
This will be opening night for Nina Sgro, the new coordinator of the Summer Concert Series in New Castle.
Sgro grew up in the area with arts and theater through the Hoyt, New Castle Playhouse and New Castle Regional Ballet. She’s studying English at Gettysburg College and jumped at the opportunity to promote the arts in her hometown this summer.
“The Wait is a very popular local band and we know they’ll be a great opener for the season and hope that the community will come out for an awesome night,” Sgro said. “Friday is really to going to set the tone for what’s sure to be a great series.”
The now-official Summer Concert Committee of New Castle has planned a group of events aimed at feeding the revitalization and celebrating the vibrancy of downtown New Castle.
“It takes a committed group of passionate people to pull off these events and I’ve been welcomed and supported by some of the best volunteers in the area,” Sgro said.
Following The Wait’s performance, the series continues with Totally 80s on June 30, Casanova and the Divas on July 7, The Wrangler Band on July 21, a benefit concert for the PA Wounded Warriors on July 28 with fireworks (which will tag team with the Fireworks Festival on July 29), 12th Street Band on Aug. 11 and The Dorals on Aug. 18.
For more information about the series or for concert updates in case of inclement weather, visit the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page.
