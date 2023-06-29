The outdoor Hometown Summer Concerts Live! series has brought people into downtown New Castle to enjoy the live music and frequent local businesses.
The series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow featuring the music of Totally 80s, a band that plays the Pittsburgh region and is an “experience, a guilty pleasure, a reminiscence of days gone by, but most of all, Totally 80s is a destination.”
Riverwalk Park will be dancing to the best pop and rock that the big hair decade has to offer. The concert is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The Confluence, Little Johnny’s II, Venti Sei, Nina’s Italian Ice and Kathy’s Katering will be offering food and drink sales and the summer concert committee will be hosting a 50/50 raffle, the proceeds of which will support the continuation of the concerts.
The concerts are coordinated this season by Nina Sgro.
“The experience of coordinating this series has been wonderful and I hope that it continues to bring the community together like it has in years past,” Sgro said. “People really showed up last week even when the weather prompted a move inside. I’m hoping for an equally great turnout this week.”
Coming soon are: Casanova and the Divas on July 7, The Wrangler Band on July 21, a benefit concert for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors on July 28 with fireworks, which will tag team with the Fireworks Festival on July 29, 12th Street Band on Aug. 11 and The Dorals on Aug. 18 to finish the season.
For more information about the series or for concert updates in case of inclement weather, visit the ‘Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page.
