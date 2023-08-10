Hometown Summer Concerts Live! continues tomorrow featuring the band 12th Street from 6 to 9 p.m. on stage at Riverwalk Park in New Castle.
The band has worked together over the years as members of the beloved local band Diamonds and Rust, and they continue to play hits from the ‘60s through today.
This concert is free and participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. A new selection of food vendors will be on hand this week as well as a 50/50 raffle to help support the continuation of the series.
Nina Sgro, series coordinator, commented, “Seeing familiar faces attending throughout the summer has been the best part. It’s amazing to see how committed the community is to events like this when so many people are coming every week. The committee members really help to keep the series running smoothly.”
The final concert will be The Dorals on Aug. 18. For more information about the series or for concert updates in case of inclement weather, visit the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.