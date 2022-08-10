The Eintracht Männerchor’s 6th annual Schützenfest will take place Aug. 20 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds on McKee Crossing Road in Neshannock Township.
The Schützenfest, a German shooting festival, has been popular in Germany for centuries. It was started in the New Castle area six years ago after the Männerchor director Dan Forsberg learned about it in Germany.
The legend behind it is that, in a small German village, a child was attacked by an eagle, and a marksman shot the eagle and saved the boy’s life, and was proclaimed a hero. Thereafter, the local towns and villages all sought to have training and competition in marksmanship for their men to serve as protectors from all harm by man or beast.
The competitions turned into elaborate festivals that include pageantry, music, parades, food and drink with the final goal to crown a king — a Schützenkönig — and more recently, possibly a queen.
The local fest is open to both club members and nonmembers. The guns used are .22-caliber rifles with open sights or iron sights. No scopes, special sights or slings are permitted.
Interested contestants may register at the Eintracht Männerchor Club at 108 Taylor St., or at the gate by purchasing a ticket. Only 100 tickets are available, so early registration is recommended. Registration includes a $25 fee per adult and $15 per junior.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event, and the shoot begins sharply at 10 a.m.
The contest involves the shooter aiming at three targets from three poses, standing, kneeling, and prone, with five shots at each position.
In the adult division, the König or Königen (king or queen) is the shooter with the highest score and receives a royal medallion, a traveling trophy beer stein and the grand prize.
Each of the three runners-up are called Knights or Ritters, and receive pins and prizes acknowledging their skills. Last year, the Eintracht Schützenkönig was Bret Adams of Grove City, who is the first three-peat winner of the title. He will attempt to defend his crown again at this year’s event.
Junior shooters under age 16 are encouraged to participate in the competition. This is the second year for the Junior Shooters Division. Entrants must have a hunter’s safety certificate or a parent must directly supervise them.
They will have the opportunity to compete for the title of Schützen Prinz. Top prize is a Savage Mark II bolt Action. 22-caliber rifle. The Prinz also will receive a German Prinz medal.
The next three places are the Ritters or Knights and will receive Ritter pins and prizes.
Another highlight of the fest is the shooting of the Schiesen Scheiben, wooden plates with pictures of wild game and outdoor themes on them.
Shooters pay an additional fee to take a shot at the plates. Whoever comes closest to the bullseye wins the plate and will have his or her name inscribed on it as a prized trophy.
Lastly, there is the shooting of the Holtzvogel, a wooden eagle. Shooters take turns trying to shoot off parts of the bird in specific order of wings, legs, sceptur, crown and tail. Each part shot off wins a prize for that shooter.
The grand prizes are provided through Duke’s Gun Shop on Route 422 in Shenango Township.
Lunch will be provided after the award presentation. Coffee and doughnuts also will be served. No alcohol will be served or consumed until after the shoot.
More information about the event and registration is available by calling (724) 946-3749.
