Football may or may not be coming to Neshannock High School’s Bob Bleggi Stadium, but a time of worship is.
First Baptist Church will host an outdoor community worship event at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the football field, with social distancing precautions in place. Those who attend will need to wear a mask as they worship in song and as they move throughout the venue. Masks may be taken off during the message, with attendees seated in a socially distanced manner.
According to the church, the purpose of the gathering is threefold: to glorify God in worship, to provide a space where members and guests alike can have social interaction and to provide a witness to the community by showing the love of Christ and proclaiming the gospel.
The service will consist of a few songs a message from lead Pastor Mike Willmer.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be canceled within an hour before the scheduled start time. Notices will go out on First Baptist’s social media and website, and a back-up sermon will be posted online.
First Baptist will provide golf carts to assist those who need help getting from the parking lot to the bleachers for worship. The church also is encouraging anyone who owns a lawn chair to bring it to assist with socially distanced seating.
The event also will be livestreamed at www.fbcnc.org/livestream.
More details are available at www.fbnc.org.
