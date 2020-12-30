United Way’s “Share the Warmth Blanket Drive” netted 577 blankets through community donations.
The program, introduced in 2005 by Columbia Gas, has grown since its inception and now includes items such as the “Gutchies Program,” which takes donations of underwear, socks, pajamas and hats.
Joining the United Way in the annual effort are the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Challenges: Options in Aging, Lawrence County’s tourist promotion agency, LCCAP Head Start Program, Salvation Army and local business owner Connie McMichael of Connerly’s Cleaners.
“Gutchies” were collected by AFSCME 2902, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Connerly’s Cleaners, Cray at the Confluence, Lark Enterprises, Lawrence County YMCA, Lawrence County Government Center, Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, Stramba Farms and Fiber Mill Studio, Spiritual Path Church, Villa Maria, Visit Lawrence County, state Rep. Chris Sainato, Neshannock High School and Shenango High School.
Neshannock collected 70 blankets, and Shenango collected 120.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Columbia Gas site was not available this year to count and distribute the blankets. The Shenango Area School District allowed its students to count and set up the distribution site at their location for this program.
“The students were so helpful in counting, sorting and packing the blankets for the various agencies,” United Way Executive Director Gayle Young said. “The agencies were able to stay in their cars and the students carried the large bags of blankets and placed them into their vehicles.
“We appreciate the extreme generosity of our community in making this event so successful, and the students were the key component with their compassion and enthusiasm.”
Shenango students who participated were senior Peer Leaders Alexandra Columbus, Camille Alexander, Sydney White, Mia Edwards and Carmen Medvit, and sophomore Peer Leaders Olivia Conaway, Michael Othites, Emilee Fedrizzi, Morgan Pisula and Kylee Rubin. Their advisers are Kim Rudesill and Deborah Grego.
“Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is committed to keeping our customers safe and warm,” said Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Community Engagement Manager Sarah Brunner. “We are humbled to partner with the United Way by sponsoring the “Share the Warmth Blanket Drive.”
The blankets were distributed to the following agencies: 1-2-1 Mentoring, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, City Rescue Mission, Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Holy Redeemer, People in Need and the Lawrence County Humane Society. Any business or church interested in supporting this program in the future may contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.