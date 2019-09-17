Fresh Marketplace will be the location this year for the Community Dinner of New Wilmington.
Held annually for the last four years, it is a chance for the whole community of friends and neighbors to have dinner together.
The Community Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with musicians Max Schang and Charlie Barath performing from 6 to 8.
Fractured Grape and Hop Asylum will be serving wine and beer.
Fresh Marketplace Grill is roasting a pig throughout the day to serve along with baked beans, coleslaw and cheesy potatoes. Apple Cake is for dessert.
Folks are also welcome to bring their own food and beverage to eat at the Community Dinner Table.
Saturday also features college and high school football games, and a Celebrity Series concert.
Fresh Marketplace is located at Chestnut and Vine Streets in the middle of New Wilmington.
Fresh Marketplace would like to thank Whiting Family Food, Ed & Jerry’s Auto Service, 1st Floor Hair Design, John Martin, Phi Sigma Tau Fraternity of Westminster College and all the volunteers for their generous giving of time and money for this event.
