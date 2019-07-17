Enon Valley Community Day will feature truck and tractor pulls, a parade and conclude with fireworks this weekend.
Events will kick off Friday with a truck pull at 7 p.m. at the Enon Valley Volunteer Fire Department station 2, on state Route 351.
Saturday events will kick off with a breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall. Opening Ceremonies will be at 9 a.m. at Memorial Park.
The parade, which will feature a “Farm to Table” theme steps off at 10 a.m.
Free Giant Sundaes will be provided by the Lawrence County Dairy Promotion beginning at 11 a.m.
Featured Saturday events will include craft and food vendors, Community Art Gallery and historical displays as well as Hit and Miss Engines, by John Ridings Family
The Children’s Education Tent will feature 4-H carnival games and displays by Lawrence County Civil Air Patrol, Lawrence County Conservation and bicycle safety by Bicycles and More.
Civil War re-enactors will provide a day-long encampment at Enon Valley Borough Park and a Cooper’s Battery B cannon demonstration. They will fire the cannon at noon.
A Veterans Memorial ATV Ride will be from noon to 1 p.m. and a Bluegrass Festival is scheduled from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Other events include:
•1 p.m. — Garden tractor pull.
•1:30 p.m. Quad/ATV pull.
•2-4 p.m. Carnival Bingo.
•3:30 p.m. Pet Parade.
•4 p.m. Random Ticket Auction.
*4 p.m. Hog Calling Contest.
•4:30 p.m. Kids Power Wheels Demo Derby.
•6:30 p.m. DJ Sully.
•10 p.m. Fireworks by F&V.
*11 a.m. Sunday, Tractor Pull at Enon Valley Volunteer Fire Station 2, state Route 351.
First settled in the 1790s, Enon Valley and Little Beaver Township began as a collection of farms. Old Enon Village was located at the confluence of the northern branch of the Little Beaver River and Honey Creek. Enon was a stop on the Pittsburgh-Cleveland stage coach line.
In 1850 the mainline track of the Pittsburgh, Fort Wayne and Chicago Railroad was laid through what s now Enon Valley. Enon Station became the maintenance station for engines and railway carriages and developed as a hub attracting businessmen who served railroad workers.
