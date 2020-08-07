Pearson Park will be hosting the 29th Neshannock Township Community Day Sunday.
A car cruise with the Rapid Tappets Club will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Anyone may bring their older car for viewing. Magnetic dash plaques will be given to the first 50 cars.
The Dorals will provide a concert from 2 to 5 p.m. in the new gazebo. Those attending should bring a chair and social distance. “Elsa” will make an appearance from 2 to 4 p.m. for pictures and autographs with children. Children can also play on an inflatable slide and various games will be stationed near the pool parking lot from 1 to 4 p.m.
Bottled water, provided by Dr. David Spokane, will be in coolers from 1 to 5 p.m. An ice cream social to benefit the Lawrence County Hockey Association will provide ice cream sundaes and a beverage for $5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Food trucks will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. and will include Paisano Pizza and lemon shakes, Grannie’s Kitchen, Nina’s Italian Ice, Roadrunner Dawgs and Dunkin coffee and doughnuts.
Craft vendors with jewelry, skin care, flower arrangements, wreaths, food items, toys and more will be selling their items throughout the park from 1 to 5 p.m.
All events are open to the public with social distancing required.
