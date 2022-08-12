The members of Bible Way Church of God in Christ will host the annual outdoor Tent Community Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 124 Crawford Ave., across the street from the church.
The day will consist of an outside church service and lunch afterwards. There will be food and games after the service along with back-to-school backpacks filled with supplies. Arts and Education at the Hoyt, George Junior Republic, Slippery Rock University, Pittsburgh Technical Institute and the New Castle Police and Fire departments will provide activities, and other outdoor events are planned.
The community is invited.
