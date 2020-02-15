BE MINE WINE TRAIL: Noon to 10 p.m. Feb. 15, noon to 5 p.m. Feb.16, Knockin Noggin Cidery, 600 Main St., Volant. Trail locations are Knockin Noggin Cidery & Winery, Fractured Grape Wine Cellars, Hop Asylum Brewing, Nova Cellars Winery and Brew 32 Craft Brewery. Cost $15 to $50, tickets must be purchased in advance. At each winery there will be an all-inclusive wine tasting, a full glass of your favorite product, and a small themed food pairing for each ticket holder. At each brewery, you will receive two samples and a 5-ounce glass of your favorite, as well as a small food item for each ticket holder. Designed driver tickets will receive a non-alcoholic drink and food at each stop. (724) 901-0005.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 15, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, home fries, French toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. Adults, $9; children 8 and under, $6.
BOWL MAKING WORKSHOPS: Hourly, noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 15, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. The annual making and glazing of ceramic bowls for Lawrence County’s Empty Bowls Dinner on April 4 at New Castle High School. All bowls are contributed to the event. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Call (724) 652-2882.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH MEMBERSHIP GALA: Feb. 15, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. A celebration of black music through the decades, the event showcases the talents of African-American singers, dancers and musicians from the region. Dinner at 6 p.m., curtain at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available by calling (724) 654-3437 or visiting www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FROSTY RAILS TRAIN SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Shenango Area Fire District social hall next door to Dunkin Donuts. There will be vendors, a train lay out and food will be available for purchase. $5 for adults and children under 12 are free. For further information, contact Nick D’Amore at (412) 358-0286.
100TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR SUSAN B. ANTHONY: 6 p.m. Feb. 18, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will have a 100th birthday celebration for Susan B. Anthony, suffragist and women’s rights activist. The program, “The Times, Life and Trial of Susan B. Anthony” will be presented by Westminster College students under the direction of Dr. Angela M. Lahr. Birthday cake will be served following the program.
EURO HAUS SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20-21, UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Road, New Castle. Featuring jewelry, religious items and items from around the world. Proceeds benefit Jameson Guild.
HOLY SPIRIT MARDI GRAS CELEBRATION: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22, Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Buffet dinner by Mark Mijavec, music by Pittsburgh Jazz Hall of Fame Emmy and Grammy winner Erid de Fade with a jazz trio. $40, tickets must be purchased in advance. (724) 964-8276.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. $9 for adults; $5 ages 5-10; under 5, free. Take-out available. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 712.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH DOCUMENTARY: Screening of “An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition,” 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the New Castle Public Library. A discussion period will follow the screening. Participants will explore “the other tradition,” namely close, loving friendship and collaboration. Those wishing to participate who cannot make it in person can look for the film that premiered in 2019 on PBS on Facebook Live.
AMANDA JAMES: 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Ferrante Interiors Showroom, 3384 State Route 18, Wampum.
CREATIVE PLAY AT THE HOYT: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Designed to provide ages 3-7 the opportunity to draw, paint, design, build, invent and engineer the world they imagine. Classes are free and meet once a month on Saturdays. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. RSVP by Feb. 28 to (724) 652-2882.
COMEDY AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St., featuring comedians John Knight, Tom Musial and Ben Bonasso. Must be 21 or older. Tickets $20, must be purchased in advance. Stop by the Confluence, call (724) 698-7604 or buy online using the link on The Confluence Facebook page.
BOOK CELLAR LEAP DAY BAG SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Fill a bag with regularly priced books, videotapes and magazines for $5.
32ND ANNUAL CRISIS SHELTER OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AUCTION GALA: March 7, doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40, dinner included. Call (724) 652-9206 or purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/txpk4ck.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Regular and buckwheat pancakes. Adults, $8; children 6 to 12, $5; 5 and under free. (724) 533-2673.
CLASSICAL TRIO AT THE HOYT: 7 to 10 p.m. March 12, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Dr. Nanette Solomon will be joined by Janice Coppola, clarinet, and Roy Sonne, violin, to perform “Salon to the Shtetl: Works for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano by Stravinsky, Khachaturian and Paul Schoenfield.” $25. Reservations required, call (724) 652-2882.
FORGOTTEN WOMEN IN PA HISTORY: 6 p.m. March 17, New Castle Public Library. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. The program will be presented by Stephanie Fulena and Jean Speight.
CASINO BUS: Traveling to Meadows Casino, March 17. The bus will leave the Wal-Mart parking lot at 8:45 a.m. for the nonstop trip and depart the casino at 4 p.m. to return to New Castle. There will be snacks and games on the bus. The cost is $30 per person. Free play per person is $25. Checks should be made payable to American Legion Post 343. To reserve a seat on the bus, call (724) 658-0912, (724) 730-4242 or (724) 856-2395.
CREATIVE PLAY AT THE HOYT: 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 21, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Designed to provide ages 3-7 the opportunity to draw, paint, design, build, invent and engineer the world they imagine. Classes are free and meet once a month on Saturdays. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. RSVP by March 20 to (724) 652-2882.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4-H BENEFIT AUCTION: 4:30 to 11 p.m. March 21, New Englander Banquet Center, 3009 Wilmington Road. Silent and live auctions, more than 600 items including major-league sporting event tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys and more. Food available for purchase. (724) 654-8370 or by email at cwb5554@psu.edu.
SPRING WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 7 p.m. March 28, Wampum Gymnasium, 372 Main St. Ext., Wampum. Tastings, food, live music and raffles. Tickets, $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Benefits Wampum Community Revitalization. (724) 535-8866.
“MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM”: 7:30 p.m. March 27 and 28; 2 p.m. March 29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Tickets $13. (724) 654-3437 or newcastleplayhouse.org/tickets.
SECOND ANNUAL ONENESS EVENT: 2 to 5 p.m. March 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Free diversity-focused event open to the public featuring refreshments in the lobby with arts and crafts tables designed to celebrate neighbors, kindness and family friendly crafts supported by the Hoyt Center for the Arts. Entertainment by local school choirs and others. Guest speaker is former New Castle resident and U.S. Naval Academy graduate Shawn Anderson Jr. Master of ceremonies is Sean Kanan, actor, writer and Neshannock Township native. Community resident Ken Rice will be honored for his commitment to the area.
