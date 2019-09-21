NEW CASTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, corner of East Washington and East streets.
“SUNSHINE BOYS”: 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21, The Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. $13. (866) 710-8942.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Adults, $9; children 8 and under, $6.
VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL DEDICATION: 11 a.m. Sept. 21, Cascade Park
PRINCETON SCHOOL REUNION: Noon, Sept. 21, Hoss’s in Grove City. For reservations, call (724) 924-2026 or (724) 924-2137.
STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Free activities for children; professional storytellers. Free face-painting and balloon art. (724) 758-5501.
AN EVENING WITH JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: Westminster College Celebrity Series, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Orr Auditorium. Young is the Tony- and Grammy-winning original Frankie Valli from the Broadway and film productions of “Jersey Boys.” Tickets $33-$49. (724) 946-7354.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
DAWSON’S FARM DINNER SERIES: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Dawson Orchards, 122 Petersburg Road, Enon Valley. Fine dining with food prepared by Phil Stallman of Or, the Whale. (724) 667-7719.
WINE AND SAUSAGE FESTIVAL: 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Food, crafters, live entertainment. $10 admission (cash only) includes sample from each vendor.
MCCONNELLS MILL HIKE: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21, McConnells Mill State Park, from Eckert Bridge to old grist mill and back (4 miles). Meet at Cheesman Road parking lot near Breakneck Campground. (724) 622-8597.
MERCER/LAWRENCE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION WALK: 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Pearson Park. Registration 9 a.m., walk starts at 10. (330) 318-4462.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
STUFFED PORK CHOP DINNER: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Adults, $10; children ages 5-12, $6; children under 5 eat free. Auction at 7 p.m., quilts, crafts, baked goods, apple butter, meat and cider. Door prizes. (724) 652-5164, (724) 964-8171 or (724) 654-2062.
“SUNSHINE BOYS”: 8 p.m. Sept. 26-28, The Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. $13. (866) 710-8942.
EURO HAUS SALE: Sept. 26-27, lobby of UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Ave. Items from around the globe, including jewelry and religious items. Proceeds benefit Jameson Guild.
EVE OF MUSIC: 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26, Ferrante Showroom, 3384 Route 18, Wampum, featuring the group Rover. Free, refreshments available.
“THE SNOW QUEEN”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Adults, $16; senior/student, $13; and youth, $11.
FALL FEST AND CAR CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28, downtown Ellwood City. Music, crafts, vendors, food, classic cars, kids’ zone. No registration fee for cars, arrive beginning at 8 a.m. (724) 758-5501.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
CAFFEINE AND CARS AT PITT RACE: 7 to 8 a.m. Sept. 28, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, 201 Penndale Road, Wampum. Drive the Pitt Race Track before the Ellwood City Car Show. Arrive at the track early for coffee provided by the Ellwood City Chamber. Pitt Race will reserve parking at the Fall Fest Car Show. Parade laps to start at 7:15 a.m., after mandatory drivers’ meeting.
WITCHES’ NIGHT OUT: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Main Street, Volant. Food, music, witches’ parade and costume and dance-and-cackle contests, bonfire.
RABIES CLINIC: 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. $10. Cats must be in a cage and dogs on a leash. Benefits fire department. For information, call (724) 964-8171 or (724) 654-7933.
10TH ANNUAL SHOOT FOR A CURE: 9 a.m. Sept. 28, Lawrence County Sportsman’s Club, 3380 N. Mill St., Wampum. Sign-up starts at 8 a.m. $70 per person includes 100 birds and a T-shirt with registration by Sept. 21. After Sept. 21, the cost increases to $80. Lewis class extra and shells are not included in the price. Proceeds go to the cancer research being completed by Dr. Dennis Slamon, a native of New Castle.
VOTER REGISTRATION: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Sparkle Market. The League of Women Voters will be assisting people for signing up to vote. Attendees can register to vote, make name, address and party changes, or apply for an absentee ballot.
BSA ALL-GIRL TROOP SIGN UP NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Informational meet-and-greet for girls ages 11 to 17 to learn more about the BSA all-girl troop being formed in Neshannock. Girls joining the troop will camp, hike, bike, fish, earn merit badges and learn leadership skills, including earning the rank of Eagle Scout.. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Colleen Chamberlain, cchamberlain11@verizon.net or (724) 674-7208.
WEST PITTSBURG SWAMP TORSO MURDERS: 7 p.m. Oct.3, Wampum Station, 303 Main St., Wampum. Sponsored by Wampum Historical Society.
“THE SNOW QUEEN”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Adults, $16; senior/student, $13; and youth, $11.
INDOOR YARD, BAKE AND SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Light lunch available.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
“CIRQUE MEI”: Westminster College Celebrity Series, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Orr Auditorium. Ensemble of elite circus performers from China. Tickets $15 to $39. (724) 946-7354.
“CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS - HIS RISE AND FALL”: 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Presented by Dr. John A. Nichols, professor emeritus of history from Slippery Rock University. (724) 658-4022 or www.lawrencechs.com.
FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL AND CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Craft vendors, food, live entertainment, wagon rides to pick apples and pumpkins, fresh apple cider, doughnuts, caramel apples, bag your own apples, pumpkins, kids’ crafts, apple slingshot. Free admission. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
NIGHT AT THE RACES: 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 12, St. John’s Hall, Pearson and Division streets. Buy a horse for $15 including admission. $10 admission includes food and beverages. Benefits Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. (724) 510-4952.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
WAMPUM TRAIL TOWN HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, Main Street, Wampum. Sponsored by Wampum Historical Society.
BUST OUT BREAST CANCER: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 13, Cascade Park. Music, food, auctions. $5 to $10.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
BUS TO RIVERS CASINO: Departs 9 a.m. Oct. 15 from Wal-Mart parking lot for nonstop travel to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. The bus leaves Pittsburgh at 4:30 p.m. and returns to the Wal-Mart parking lot approximately 5:45 p.m. Snacks and games on bus. $30 per person, $30 free play per person. Make checks payable to American Legion Post 343. For more information, call (724) 658-0912, (724) 730-4242 or (724) 856-2395.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St., Wampum.
OCTOBERFEST MUSIC AND ARTS: Noon to 11 p.m. Oct. 19, 767 Darlington Road, Wampum. Sponsored by Valley View Entertainment.
UNITED WAY TASTE OF THE TOWN: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, New Englander Banquet Center, 3309 Wilmington Road. More than 20 participating restaurants, proceeds benefit United Way of Lawrence County. Individual tickets, $38; table of 10, $350. Reservations mirathompson@uwlawcty.org.
