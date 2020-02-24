SHROVE TUESDAY PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE SUPPER: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road.
SHROVE TUESDAY PANCAKE SUPPER: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. Freewill offering accepted.
AMANDA JAMES: 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Ferrante Interiors Showroom, 3384 State Route 18, Wampum.
CREATIVE PLAY AT THE HOYT: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Designed to provide ages 3-7 with the opportunity to draw, paint, design, build, invent and engineer the world they imagine. Classes are free and meet once a month on Saturdays. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. RSVP by Feb. 28 to (724) 652-2882.
COMEDY AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St., featuring comedians John Knight, Tom Musial and Ben Bonasso. Must be 21 or older. Tickets $20, must be purchased in advance. Stop by the Confluence, call (724) 698-7604 or buy online using the link on The Confluence Facebook page.
BOOK CELLAR LEAP DAY BAG SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Fill a bag with regularly priced books, videotapes and magazines for $5.
32ND ANNUAL CRISIS SHELTER OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AUCTION GALA: March 7, doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40, dinner included. Call (724) 652-9206 or purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/txpk4ck.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Regular and buckwheat pancakes. Adults, $8; children 6 to 12, $5; 5 and under, free. (724) 533-2673.
PHOTO PRESERVATION WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. March 11, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Robert O. Stakeley, affiliates program coordinator at the Heinz History Center, will be the presenter. Attendees are encouraged to bring photographs and slides. Free and open to the public. (724) 658-4022. www.lawrencechs.com.
CLASSICAL TRIO AT THE HOYT: 7 to 10 p.m. March 12, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Dr. Nanette Solomon will be joined by Janice Coppola, clarinet, and Roy Sonne, violin, to perform “Salon to the Shtetl: Works for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano by Stravinsky, Khachaturian and Paul Schoenfield.” $25. Reservations required, call (724) 652-2882.
FORGOTTEN WOMEN IN PA HISTORY: 6 p.m. March 17, New Castle Public Library. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. The program will be presented by Stephanie Fulena and Jean Speight.
CASINO BUS: Traveling to Meadows Casino, March 17. The bus will leave the Wal-Mart parking lot at 8:45 a.m. for the nonstop trip and depart the casino at 4 p.m. to return to New Castle. There will be snacks and games on the bus. The cost is $30 per person. Free play per person is $25. Checks should be made payable to American Legion Post 343. To reserve a seat on the bus, call (724) 658-0912, (724) 730-4242 or (724) 856-2395.
CREATIVE PLAY AT THE HOYT: 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 21, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Designed to provide ages 3-7 with the opportunity to draw, paint, design, build, invent and engineer the world they imagine. Classes are free and meet once a month on Saturdays. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. RSVP by March 20 to (724) 652-2882.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4-H BENEFIT AUCTION: 4:30 to 11 p.m. March 21, New Englander Banquet Center, 3009 Wilmington Road. Silent and live auctions, more than 600 items including major-league sporting event tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys and more. Food available for purchase. (724) 654-8370 or by email at cwb5554@psu.edu.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 6 p.m. March 22, Casey K Creations, 3009 Wilmington Road. $40 per person includes one glass of wine, pop, water and snacks. Must be over 21. Proceeds benefit Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Tickets available at Salon Mangino, 2102 Wilmington Road, or by calling (724) 510-4952.
SPRING WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 7 p.m. March 28, Wampum Gymnasium, 372 Main St. Ext., Wampum. Tastings, food, live music and raffles. Tickets $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Benefits Wampum Community Revitalization. (724) 535-8866.
“MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM”: 7:30 p.m. March 27 and 28; 2 p.m. March 29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Tickets $13. (724) 654-3437 or newcastleplayhouse.org/tickets.
SECOND ANNUAL ONENESS EVENT: 2 to 5 p.m. March 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Free diversity-focused event open to the public featuring refreshments in the lobby with arts and crafts tables designed to celebrate neighbors, kindness and family friendly crafts supported by the Hoyt Center for the Arts. Entertainment by local school choirs and others. Guest speaker is former New Castle resident and U.S. Naval Academy graduate Shawn Anderson Jr. Master of ceremonies is Sean Kanan, actor, writer and Neshannock Township native. Community resident Ken Rice will be honored for his commitment to the area.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 3 p.m. April 11, Pearson Park. For children up to age 12. Refreshements, free face painting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The Easter Bunny will pose for photos from 3 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Neshannock Lions Club and Neshannock Township.
