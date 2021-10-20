OCTOBER
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
OWL PROWL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area, Lake Arthur South Shore, Moraine State Park. A short discussion will precede a search for owls. Bring a flashlight, dress for the weather. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
HAM DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out Oct. 21, Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, intersection of Routes 19 and 208. Sponsored by the Volant Lions Club. Take-out only meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, roll and iced white cake. $10 per meal.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22-23, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office through Oct. 19 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
CLAYS FOR NATHAN: 9 a.m. Oct. 23, Lawrence County Sportsman’s Association, 3380 North Mill St., Wampum. Sporting clays fundraiser for 7-year-old Nathan Pelletier who is battling Langerhans cell hystiocytosis, a rare form of cancer. $75 registration fee includes 100 sporting clay targets, t-shirt and a Mexican-style lunch by Los Amigos. Shells not included. There will also be a station gun event, prizes, raffles and a 50/50. Event will be held rain or shine. To register, visit shootlcsa.com. For more information, email spccowher@gmail.com.
SHOE GIVE-AWAY: “From Our Hearts to Your Soles,” 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, St. Mary site, parish center.
REUSE FEST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Westgate Plaza, West State Street. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Resources Council. Drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations. Materials accepted include: bedding/bath items, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, pet supplies, usable building materials and more. No televisions or computers accepted. All materials should be in car trunks or truck beds and will be unloaded by staff. www.prc.org/reuse or (412) 488-7490, ext. 7.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. New this year, there will be two truckloads worth of craft supplies for sale along with holiday and silk items, clothing, books and jewelry. All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
NOVEMBER
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. $9 for adults, Children under 12, free. Take-outs are available.
