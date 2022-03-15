MARCH
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 12, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time. (724) 654-9653.
FISH FRY: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, 25, 1, April 8 and April 15, American Legion Post 343, for dine-in or take-out. A cod fish dinner including choice of side, cole slaw, roll and dessert is $15. A cod fish sandwich with coleslaw is $10. A sides platter of zucchini fries, mac & cheese, green beans, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw is $12. Extra sides with a dinner are $3.50 each. Brownies will cost $1 each, and soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be available. To phone in an order, call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Friday. The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
FISH FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Fish sandwich, $10; fish dinner with one side, $11; fish dinner with two sides, $11. Fish can be substituted for shrimp. Also available is a five-piece order. To-go orders available by calling (724) 658-8257.
LENTEN FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18, 25, April 1 and 8, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-5538 Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to place orders for take-out. Walk-ins welcome. Baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish, shrimp dinners. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
LENTEN FISH FRY LUNCH TAKE-OUT: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, 25 and April 1 and 8, St. James Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. No fish fry on Good Friday. Call (724) 652-3498 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays to order. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Fish sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, cookies, all for $10. Also available: pasta e fagioli, $6 a quart; and haluski, $8 a quart. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 15, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dine-in and takeout available. Meals and sandwiches served. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
FISH FRY: 11 am. Fridays through April 8, New Jerusalem Church, 1701 Moravia Street. (624) 656-6833.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St. Representatives from Silgan Closures will be conducting open interviews for all positions. The event is free, and no appointment is necessary. Potential candidates should dress for an interview and bring updated copies of their resumes. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or by email at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, March 18 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Call the church office anytime between now and March 14 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks are required at pick-up.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT-BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. March 19, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5. Menu includes scrambled eggs; home fries; french toast; sausage, biscuits and gravy; bacon; toast; coffee, tea and orange juice. Sponsored by American Legion Post 749.
HIRING EVENT: 1 to 4 p.m. March 25, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, located in the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St. Representatives from Anova Health Care System will be conducting open interviews for all positions. No appointment necessary. Free to attend. Potential candidates should dress for an interview and bring updated copies of their resume. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or by email at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
EGG DECORATING AND PALM CROSS MAKING CLASS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Sponsored by the Polish Americans of Lawrence County. $10 per person. Reservations are limited. For reservations, contact Reggie Bridges at (724) 971-6384 by March 23.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES CONCERT: Straight No Chaser, “Back in the High Life,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Male a cappella group with more than 2 million albums sold worldwide. (724) 946-7354.
THE TAMBURITZANS: 3 p.m. March 27, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Adult reserved tickets $30 in advance, $30 at the door. Students $15. Tickets available online at Ellwoodtams.eventbrite.com or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Ellwood City Library. For more information, call (412) 974-6465.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. March 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. March 31, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Eagle Scout project for Christian Golub of Neshannock Troop 743. Especially need are those with blood types O+, O-, A-, and B- to consider donating as Power Red donors. To register, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC.
WESTMINSTER CELEBRITY SERIES FOR KIDS: “Mutts Gone Nuts,” 6:30 p.m. March 31, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Family friendly comedy dog spectacular. (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
TIMBERDOODLE FLUTTER: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 7, Moraine State Park, Pavilion No. 7 McDanel’s Launch Area (North Shore). Presentation and short hike on the American Woodcock, also known as the timberdoodle, night partridge, bigeye, bogsucker or mudsnipe. Guest speaker Jeff Herrick, Habitat Management Biologist with the Wildlife Management Institute, who is spearheading the habitat work at Moraine, will provide information on funding availability for wildlife habitat practices on private land. After the presentation, set out on a short hike in search of woodcock, perhaps to see the aerial acrobatics of their spring mating ritual, the “Timberdoodle Flutter”. Attendees should take binoculars, warm clothes, and field footwear. This twilight woodcock flight is weather dependent, so keep your fingers crossed for mostly clear skies and very little wind. Pre-registration Required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. April 9, Hutchison Community Center, Pearson Park. Adults, $8; children under 12, $15. Sponsored by the Neshannock Lions Club.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH SPRING CLEAN-UP: April 23. Residents should have items to be picked up at curbside on the evening of April 22. Each home is limited to 300 pounds of trash. Magazines and newspapers must be tied securely. Items are not to exceed 5 feet in width. Items not eligible for pickup include computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, construction materials (drywall, toilets, etc.), mattresses, box springs, day beds, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, hazardous materials, TVs, cell phones, carpet and tires. Dried paint cans will be accepted.
MAY
WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL REDEDICATION: 5 p.m. May 22, Eastbrook United Methodist Church, 2412 Eastbrook Road. Service to rededicate the World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships, which has been recently restored. Picnic to follow at 6 p.m. Information is being collected on the veterans listed on the memorial. Contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900 to provide information.
