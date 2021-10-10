ONGOING
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
OCTOBER
•BLOOD DRIVE: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, White Chapel Church, 415 New Castle Mercer Road, New Wilmington. Call Kathy at (716) 450-0376 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. Sponsored by the Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York.
•HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives of the New York Blower Company of New Castle will be conducting open interviews for all open positions. No registration or appointment necessary. Bring a copy of your resume and dress for success. For more information, call the PA CareerLink® office at (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator, at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
•FALL FOLIAGE HIKE: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnell’s Mill State Park. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
•FALL FOLIAGE CRUISE: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Owlet Gift Shop, McDanel’s Boat Launch Area, Lake Arthur North Shore, Moraine State Park. $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for children. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the gift shop at (724) 368-9185.
