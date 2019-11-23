NEIL SIMON’S “BAREFOOT IN THE PARK”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; 2 p.m. Nov. 24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Tickets $13. (724) 654-3437.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Breakfast with Santa 9 to 11 a.m.
HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23, downtown New Castle. Parade starts at 3 pm. Other activities: food trucks on Mill Street, noon to 9 p.m.; grand opening of 2019 ice skating rink, 1 p.m.; pop-up family festival on East Washington Street, 4 to 6 p.m.; tree lighting and fireworks, 6 p.m.
LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK REVISITED: Re-creation of 1981 Simon and Garfunkel concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Westminster College. Tickets $30 and $42. (724) 946-7354.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tours of decorated period house, artist demonstrations, make-and-take activities, photos with Santa, show and sale of hand-crafted wares. Free admission.
THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION: 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Westfield Presbyterian Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road. Area choirs, soloists and instrumentalists. Praise choir directed by Sarah Phillips Kopp. Free admission, donations accepted to benefit Project H.O.P.E. Refreshments to follow in social hall. Sponsored by Mohawk Area Church Association.
T-DAY 5K & FUN K: Nov. 28, New Castle Community YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. The 1-mile run starts at 8:30 a.m.; the 5K starts at 9 a.m. Race packets and T-shirts may be picked up between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Awards to top male and female overall finishers and to the top three finishers in each of 16 age groups. Cost is $30 for the 5K, $20 for the Fun K; ages 6 and under are free.
PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight Nov. 28-Jan. 1, Pearson Park. Free drive-through display. Parade of Lights with Santa, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate. Santa will also be in attendance and everyone may bring their cameras to take photos with Santa or the displays.
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 28, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Rt 18, Wampum. All are welcome. Contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328 for more information.
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER: 2 p.m. Nov. 28, Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St. Ext. Everyone is welcome. (724) 698-7564.
ICE SKATING AT THE NORTH STREET POLE: 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30; 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1, corner of North and North Mill streets. $5 per person, 14 and under free.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FESTIVAL OF TREES: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30, Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. Display of decorated trees and wreaths, raffles, vendors, crafts, food, entertainment. $5 for adults; children under 10 admitted free. Benefits the New Castle Public Library and the Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
HUNTERS’ BREAKFAST: 5 to 10 a.m. Nov. 30, Mahoning Valley Grange 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. $5. Eggs, sausage, home fries, toast and coffee. (724) 652-5164 or (824) 964-8171.
DROP THE ACT FAREWELL SHOW: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Third Presbyterian Church, 1315 E. Washington St. Tickets $7. (724) 651-3123.
VILLA MARIA NATIVITY DISPLAY: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road. Display of nativity sets from around the world, entertainment from local choirs, musicians and more. Free admission. Dinners will be served from noon to 4 p.m. Cost: large $15, small $10, kid $5. Children 4 and under free, takeout and vegetarian options available. The Villa Maria Farm will offer fresh poinsettias, swags and wreaths; and The Villa Maria Shoppe will offer Fair Trade items, nativities and many other unique Christmas gifts. (724) 964-8920, ext. 3208.
WAMPUM LIGHT UP THE TOWN: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Main Street, Wampum. Lighting of luminaries, 6 p.m. Fireworks, 6:30 p.m. Baked goods, food, caroling, DJ, dancers, crafters, chainsaw carving, Christmas ornaments and gifts, caricature artist, face painter, story teller, hay ride and more. Free cookies, hot chocolate and coffee. Sponsored by the Wampum Area Business Association.
ICE SKATING AT THE NORTH STREET POLE: 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 and 7; 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8, corner of North and North Mill streets. $5 per person, 14 and under free.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES: “Home Alone,” noon Dec. 5, Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, 11 S. Mill St. Free, but seating is limited.
HOYT HOLIDAY CONCERT WITH BRYAN PEZZONE: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. $25, pre-registration required. (724) 652-2882.
LET THERE BE LIGHTS WEEKEND: Dec. 6-7, downtown Ellwood City. Dec. 6 activities include a free screening of a holiday movie, vendors on Lawrence Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. and the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas parade will be at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7, with the first night of Christmas in the Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Ewing Park.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PAGEANT: 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 6, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive.
HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: Dec. 6-8, Knockin Noggin Cidery, 600 Main St., Volant. (724) 698-7026.
OPERA WESTMINSTER: “The Shepherd’s Christmas” by William Russo, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Wallace Memorial Chapel, Westminster College. Free.
NEW WILMINGTON CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, New Wilmington Borough Park. Parade through town featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus with official lighting of the park at the conclusion.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES: “Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, 11 S. Mill St. Free, but seating is limited.
JAMESON CANDY CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Jameson’s Candy, 3451 Wilmington Road.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive, Neshannock Township. Free breakfast, crafts, pictures with Santa and more. Call (724) 658-5577 to register; walk-ins welcome.
ELLWOOD CITY CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7-23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
KOLEDY CHRISTMAS SONGS: 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7, Polish Falcons, 105 W. Miller St. Food and cash bar. $5 admission, 16 and under free.
WAMPUM CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Wampum.
OPEN HOUSE WITH SANTA: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Tour decorated mansion, take photos with Santa, treat bags and refreshments. Free and open to the public. (724) 658-4022 or www.lawrencechs.com.
BESSEMER COMMUNITY PARADE WITH SANTA: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7, Bessemer. Santa will be available at the borough firehall after the parade.
HOLIDAY CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Children’s activities, designer purse raffle, basket auction, door prizes, author book signings, songs of the season, food and drink. Admission, $1; pictures with Santa and princesses, $6 each.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES: “White Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, 11 S. Mill St. Free, but seating is limited.
VILLA MARIA NATIVITY DISPLAY: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road. Display of nativity sets from around the world, entertainment from local choirs, musicians and more. Free admission. Dinners will be served from noon to 4 p.m. Cost: large $15, small $10, kid $5. Children 4 and under free, takeout and vegetarian options available. The Villa Maria Farm will offer fresh poinsettias, swags and wreaths; and The Villa Maria Shoppe will offer Fair Trade items, nativities and many other unique Christmas gifts. (724) 964-8920, ext. 3208.
“THE NUTCRACKER”: 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Scottish Rite Cathedral, presented by the New Castle Regional Ballet. $18 and $15. www.ncregionalballet.org. (724) 658-7122.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH JOHN’S BREAKFAST BRUNCH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8, St. James the Apostle Church, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. Adults $9; children $4.
