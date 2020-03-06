ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. third Saturday of every month, American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum.
PAWS IN THE SAND: March 6, lobby of UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Ave. Featuring pet items including treats, collars, clothing and more. Proceeds benefit Jameson Guild.
32ND ANNUAL CRISIS SHELTER OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AUCTION GALA: March 7, doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40, dinner included. Call (724) 652-9206 or purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/txpk4ck.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Regular and buckwheat pancakes. Adults, $8; children 6 to 12, $5; 5 and under, free. (724) 533-2673.
BOWL GLAZING WORKSHOPS: Noon to 3 p.m. March 7, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Workshops convene on the hour. Making and glazing ceramic bowls used for Lawrence County’s Empty Bowls dinner on April 4 at New Castle High School, and event that benefits the Lawrence County Children’s Summer Food Program. Space is limited; pre-registration is required
PHOTO PRESERVATION WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. March 11, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Robert O. Stakeley, affiliates program coordinator at the Heinz History Center, will be the presenter. Attendees are encouraged to bring photographs and slides. Free and open to the public. (724) 658-4022. www.lawrencechs.com.
CLASSICAL TRIO AT THE HOYT: 7 to 10 p.m. March 12, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Dr. Nanette Solomon will be joined by Janice Coppola, clarinet, and Roy Sonne, violin, to perform “Salon to the Shtetl: Works for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano by Stravinsky, Khachaturian and Paul Schoenfield.” $25. Reservations required, call (724) 652-2882.
BOOK SIGNING AND RECEPTION: 3 to 6 p.m. March 13 at the Majestic, 134 N. Mercer St., for Michele Goodman-Jones, author of “Etiquette for SNOBS.” Free and open to the public.
BOWL GLAZING WORKSHOPS: Noon to 3 p.m. March 14, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Workshops convene on the hour. Making and glazing ceramic bowls used for Lawrence County’s Empty Bowls dinner on April 4 at New Castle High School, and event that benefits the Lawrence County Children’s Summer Food Program. Space is limited; pre-registration is required
PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 14, Galbreath Dining Hall, Westminster College. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department and Kiwanis Club. Adults $8, Children under 12, $3. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
FORGOTTEN WOMEN IN PA HISTORY: 6 p.m. March 17, New Castle Public Library. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County. The program will be presented by Stephanie Fulena and Jean Speight.
CASINO BUS: Traveling to Meadows Casino, March 17. The bus will leave the Wal-Mart parking lot at 8:45 a.m. for the nonstop trip and depart the casino at 4 p.m. to return to New Castle. There will be snacks and games on the bus. The cost is $30 per person. Free play per person is $25. Checks should be made payable to American Legion Post 343. To reserve a seat on the bus, call (724) 658-0912, (724) 730-4242 or (724) 856-2395.
CREATIVE PLAY AT THE HOYT: 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 21, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Designed to provide ages 3-7 with the opportunity to draw, paint, design, build, invent and engineer the world they imagine. Classes are free and meet once a month on Saturdays. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. RSVP by March 20 to (724) 652-2882.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4-H BENEFIT AUCTION: 4:30 to 11 p.m. March 21, New Englander Banquet Center, 3009 Wilmington Road. Silent and live auctions, more than 600 items including major-league sporting event tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys and more. Food available for purchase. (724) 654-8370 or by email at cwb5554@psu.edu.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 6 p.m. March 22, Casey K Creations, 3009 Wilmington Road. $40 per person includes one glass of wine, pop, water and snacks. Must be over 21. Proceeds benefit Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Tickets available at Salon Mangino, 2102 Wilmington Road, or by calling (724) 510-4952.
CASINO BUS TRIP: March 23, leaving the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township at 8:30 a.m., departing the casino at 4 p.m. Snacks, games on bus. $32 per person with $25 free play per person. Sponsored by the Eagles No. 455 Auxiliary. For more information or to reserve a seat, call (724) 654-6242, (724) 652-0857 or (724) 654-4737.
SPRING WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL: 4 to 7 p.m. March 28, Wampum Gymnasium, 372 Main St. Ext., Wampum. Tastings, food, live music and raffles. Tickets $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Benefits Wampum Community Revitalization. (724) 535-8866.
“MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM”: 7:30 p.m. March 27 and 28; 2 p.m. March 29, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Tickets $13. (724) 654-3437 or newcastleplayhouse.org/tickets.
KNOCK OUT ABUSE DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28, New Castle High School, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Double-elimination tournament sponsored by Children’s Advocacy Center. $150 per six- to 10-player team or $15 if registered by March 21. RSVP by March 27 by calling (724) 936-3232
SPRING BEER AND WINE FESTIVAL: 4 to 7 p.m. March 28, Wampum gymnasium, 372 Main St. Ext., Wampum. Tastings, appetizers, live music, raffles, auction. $25. Proceeds benefit Wampum Community Revitalization. For tickets, call (724) 535-8866.
SECOND ANNUAL ONENESS EVENT: 2 to 5 p.m. March 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Free diversity-focused event open to the public featuring refreshments in the lobby with arts and crafts tables designed to celebrate neighbors, kindness and family friendly crafts supported by the Hoyt Center for the Arts. Entertainment by local school choirs and others. Guest speaker is former New Castle resident and U.S. Naval Academy graduate Shawn Anderson Jr. Master of ceremonies is Sean Kanan, actor, writer and Neshannock Township native. Community resident Ken Rice will be honored for his commitment to the area.
“MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM”: 7:30 p.m. April 2, 3 and 4; 2 p.m. April 5, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Tickets $13. (724) 654-3437 or newcastleplayhouse.org/tickets.
ADULT AND KID EASTER EGG HUNT: April 4, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 Route 208, Pulaski. Ages 0-4, noon; ages 5-9, 12:30 p.m.; ages 10 and up, 1 p.m. Meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. The adult 21-and-over egg hunt starts at 5 p.m., featuring a scavenger hunt around the property with Jell-O shots along the way. Tickets are $15 and include your first drink. Live music follows at 7 p.m.
CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND: 7:30 p.m. April 4, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Starring Matt Vee, nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee. $33. (724) 946-7354.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 124 N. Beaver St. Easter bread, nut rolls, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, palm crosses, basket raffle and more. Treats to take home or eat while you shop.
HOYT REGIONAL JURIED COMPETITION PUBLIC RECEPTION: 2 to 4 p.m. April 4, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Annual exhibition of regional talent.
