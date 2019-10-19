NEW CASTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, corner of East Washington and East streets.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
BREW FEST: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Brew 32, 1474 Route 208, Pulaski. Music, activities, food, hand-crafted local beers.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St., Wampum.
OCTOBERFEST MUSIC AND ARTS: Noon to 11 p.m. Oct. 19, 767 Darlington Road, Wampum. Sponsored by Valley View Entertainment.
ZITI DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Mohawk Area High School. Sponsored by the Bessemer Mohawk Rotary and prepared by Debbie Duffy. Tickets available at the door for $10, adults; and $5, children under 12. Take-outs available.
UNITED WAY TASTE OF THE TOWN: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, New Englander Banquet Center, 3309 Wilmington Road. More than 20 participating restaurants, proceeds benefit United Way of Lawrence County. Individual tickets, $40; table of 10, $380. Reservations mirathompson@uwlawcty.org.
LIGHTS ON AFTER SCHOOL: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Arts + Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Trick or treat through the Hoyt, free arts and crafts activities, refreshments, costume contest.
EASTERN EUROPEAN GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Dietz-Sullivan Lecture Hall, Hoyt Science Center, Westminster College. Hosted by Polish Americans of Lawrence County and Pleasant Hill Historians. (724) 714-4232.
SIXTH ANNUAL McTEACHER NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Shenango McDonald’s. Sponsored by the Shenango Community Education Foundation. A Halloween-themed night of tricks and treats with the Shenango marching band, basket raffle and a juggling act. A portion of the proceeds benefits SCEF.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: Noon to 10 pm. Oct. 25 and 26; noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Knockin Noggin Cidery, 600 Main St., Volant. Free samples of wine at every stop. Snack foods, music. (724) 698-7026.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Apples, $10 and up, based on volume. Pumpkins, cost varies by size.
FREE SHRED DAY: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Dispose of outdated, sensitive documents. Three bag/box limit. (724) 654-6683, ext. 1.
CREATIVE PLAY AT THE HOYT: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Arts + Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. For ages 3-7, draw, paint, design, build, invent and engineer. Free, but reservations required. (724) 652-2882.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 25-26, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road, New Castle. Chicken noodle, vegetable beef, stuffed pepper and chili. $6 per quart. Call church office at (724) 654-2322 by Oct. 23 to leave an order. Walk-ins welcome.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Washington Centre parking lot, downtown New Castle. At least seven local churches involved as well as police/fire departments, Salvation Army and New Castle Community YMCA.
HALLOWEEN BASH: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Slime, craft, sports and create-your-own treat stations along with a scavenger hunt. Free. Treat bags for all children, free cider and doughnuts for everyone.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local vocalists and instrumentalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
55TH ANNUAL JAMESON GUILD BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, lobby and dining rooms of UPMC Jameson Hospital, 1211 Wilmington Ave. Christmas items, bake sale, new to you, used books, quilt raffle, basket raffle and 25 percent off hostess shop merchandise.
19TH AMENDMENT (WOMEN’S RIGHT TO VOTE) PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Presented by Dr. Angela Lahr and Dr. Shannon Smithy from Westminster College. Co-sponsored by the Lawrence County League of Women Voters. Free and open to the public. (724) 658-4022 www.lawrencechs.com,
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM: 21st annual event sponsored by the Mohawk Future Business Leaders of America and the Scottish Rite Cathedral Foundation, 9:45 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at the Cathedral. Open to all veterans and their guests. Featured speaker Stephen Dmetruk with music by the Mohawk band and chorus. Light refreshments. RSVP by Nov. 4 by calling Mohawk Area High School at (724) 667-7782, ext. 2130, or emailing Marsha Karidis at mkaridis@mohawk.k12.pa.us.
UNION CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Union Area High School cafeteria and hallways. Benefits student council. Food, Chinese auction, crafts, baked goods. Interested vendors, call Jenn at (724) 730-1793.
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25, First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Hosted by local churches and businesses. Open to all. (724) 714-3308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.