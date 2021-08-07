AUGUST
•MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8, South Shore. Boating, fishing, hiking, sailing outings, bike fitting, food vendors, craft vendors, live musical performances, a fireworks display on Saturday night, a butterfly release.
•REMEMBERING ST. VITUS SCHOOL/HOLY SPIRIT ACADEMY: 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7. 4 p.m. Mass at St. Vitus Church, followed by reception, memory lane and St. Vitus School food favorites in Fabbri Hall.
•PEARSON PARK COMMUNITY DAY: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Car cruise 1 to 5 p.m.; kids inflatable slides and games, 1 to 5 p.m.; The Dorals, 2 to 5 p.m.; ice cream social ($5) to benefit Lawrence County Hockey Association; craft/toy/food vendors and food trucks.
•READ, LEARN, GROW: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Includes a story, tractor ride to pick produce when applicable and an activity based on a weekly theme
•EVERYTHING ‘80s WINE TRAIL: Aug. 13-14, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. Cost: $10-$55
•DOWNTOWN SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, Riverwalk Park, 214 E. Washington St. The Labra Brothers, Latin funk.
•CHILDREN’S SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Free arts, crafts, games and entertainment on the Hoyt lawn.
•MILLER’S MIRACLE: Benefit dinner for David Miller of New Castle who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December, 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St. Chicken dinner, DJ, auctions, raffles. $20 adults; $10 children. Call or text (724) 971-5376 for tickets. Sales end Aug. 8. No tickets will be sold at the door.
•BEATLEMANIA AT THE NEW WILMINGTON BOROUGH PARK AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14, 435 S. New Castle St., New Wilmington, featuring Liverpool LADS and Pittsburgh City Brinery food truck.
•PEARSON PARK MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15, 179 Pearson Park Drive, featuring the Dave DiThomas Swing Band in the gazebo. Take a lawn chair or blanket.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 16-21, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. Fireworks on closing night.
•READ, LEARN, GROW: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Includes a story, tractor ride to pick produce when applicable and an activity based on a weekly theme.
•OUTDOOR CONCERT: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Castlewood Alliance Church, 660 Harmony Baptist Road. Professional saxophonist Eirinn Abu. Take a lawn chair. A love offering will be received.
•EVERYTHING ‘80S WINE TRAIL: Aug. 20-21, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. Cost: $10-$55
•DOWNTOWN SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20, Riverwalk Park, 214 E. Washington St. My So-Called 90s Band, classic ‘90s music.
•TOUR DE DONUT: Aug. 21, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Routes for riders of all experience levels and skills. Each ride is complete with a donut-eating experience to fuel your fire and help you finish strong. https://nwtourdedonut.com
•TENT COMMUNITY DAY: 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Bible Way Church of God in Christ, 124 Crawford Ave. Church service followed by lunch, games and back-to-school bags. The Hoyt Center for the Arts and the New Castle police and fire departments will provide activities, and other outdoor events are planned. The community is invited to attend.
•SCHOOL SUPPLIES DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21, Castlewood Alliance Church, 660 Harmony Baptist Road, in the Fellowship Hall. Items will include requested classroom supplies from local area school supply lists. For any questions please call the church office at (724) 758-6750.
•PEARSON PARK MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, 179 Pearson Park Drive, featuring Manhattan (variety) in the gazebo. Take a lawn chair or blanket.
•DOWNTOWN SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27, Riverwalk Park, 214 E. Washington St. Series finale features Youngstown’s Total Package (R&B, Motown, rock and oldies).
•BAND JAM GRASS ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL: Aug. 27-28, Cooper’s Lake Campground, 205 Currie Road, Slippery Rock. $25 in advance, $30 at gate, 17 and under free. (888)-71-TICKETS or www.showclix.com/event/TheBandJam2021
•SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, 435 S. New Castle St., New Wilmington, featuring Westminster College alumni and friends. Food from New Wilmington Rotary Annual BBQ.
•CHICK-FIL-A FOOD TRUCK: Noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the Lois Morris Circle. Proceeds benefit missions.
•AMISH VENDOR AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Marti Park, Wilmington Township. Basket raffles, Amish doughnuts, baked goods, ice cream, variety of crafters and vendors, Los Amigos food truck. Proceeds go to Marti Park’s inclusive playground.
•PEARSON PARK MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, 179 Pearson Park Drive, featuring Red Coat Brass Band in the gazebo. Take a lawn chair or blanket.
•MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29, downtown New Castle. (724) 652-8217.
•EMT TRAINING COURSE: 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting Aug. 30, Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 750 Phelps Way. Classes end Feb. 9. Upon completion, students will be tested by the state Department of Healthy. For more information, call the EMS Lawrence County Council Office at (724) 202-7105
SEPTEMBER
•BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 3-5, Cascade Park. Auto show, live entertainment, food, automotive vendors. $5 per person. (724) 333-2913.
•NEW CASTLE CLASS OF 1971 REUNION: The New Castle High School Class of 1971 will gather for an informal 50-year reunion. Classmates and guests will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 3 at Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Pizza, wings and salad will be served with a cash bar. Reservations, along with a $10 donation per person, are requested by Aug. 20. Cash or checks made payable to Larry Kelly may be sent to Larry Kelly Esq., LGKG P.C., 315 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101, Attn: Class of 1971 Reunion. Any classmates knowing the whereabouts of other class members are asked to share information about the event.
•UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 9, Cascade Park. A day of volunteer community service, starting with breakfast at the Cascade Park dance pavilion. Reservations: mirathompson@uwlawcty.org
•EVERYTHING ‘90S WINE TRAIL: Sept. 17-18, Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Receive a flight at each location and a choice of a souvenir cup. Specialty drinks, pop-up trivia and name that tune. https://novadestinations.square.site
•CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Cost: $33. (724) 946-7354.
•HILL STOMP: COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT: Sept. 25, on the lawn of Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. (724) 652-2882.
•JD EICHER BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, New Wilmington. Live music, Dinner Bell Farm food truck.
•WOOFSTOCK: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Cascade Park. Fall festival sponsored by the Lawrence County Humane Society. Basket raffle, carnival games and food, bake sale, face painting. Dogs attending must be dog-friendly and people-friendly, must be on a leash, have rabies vaccine and a license. Free admission.
•30TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY POLISH DAY: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cascade Park. Traditional ethnic food from Krakus Deli, music by Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push. Adults $15, children 16 and under free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.