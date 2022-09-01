ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCING: Paws and Taws Square Dance will host dances and provide lessons 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 7th, at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
SEPTEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Joy Cone Company will conduct open interviews for all open positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free parking. Site also on the New Castle Transit bus line. Auxiliary Aids and Services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, call (724) 656-3165, extension 221, or email cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net
COMMUNITY PICNIC: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Games, face painting, rock painting, dinner and bonfire. Bring your own lawn chairs. The guest speaker will be Dale Brenneman of Cowboys for Christ along with his horse, Patty.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP FALL CRAFT MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Shenango Township Community Park, Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, boutiques, games. Also Touch-A-Truck.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Mahoning Valley Grange No. 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Buy a ticket for $2 for raffle of Lonestar quilt. Door prizes, kitchen open. Call Chelsea Tabak at (330) 718-4474, Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
FALL CRAFT AND RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Baked goods, vendors, crafts, rummage sale items. Kitchen will be open for lunch.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.