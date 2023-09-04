SEPTEMBER
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Anova Health Care System will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
FREE CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Briar Brook Barn, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, featuring The Lack Family, who perform across the nation. Bring a chair.
FAITH, FAMILY, FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Free. For more information, call (724) 674-9120 or email FaithFamilyFreedomFestival23@gmail.com.
PULASKI TOWNSHIP FALL FESTIVAL: 1 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, River Valley Community Resource Center, 320 Shenango St., Pulaski. Bicycle decorating and pet costume contests, blessing of the animals, Lawrence County Brass Band, children’s activities and historic talk by resident Ruth Fletcher. Pre-order dinner, which includes pierogis, stuffed cabbage, chicken Kiev, salad, cake and drink, by calling (724) 651-8130.
FALL CRAFT MARKET/TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Shenango Township Community Park, 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, games, police cars, construction vehicles, inflatable playground and live entertainment including Cherry Radium, a Fleetwood Mac cover band. Free admission. Vendor spots are available for $20 in advance and $50 the day of the event. For more information, call Al Burick or Brittany McGuire at (724) 658-4460.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. Sponsored by the fire department and American Legion Post 749. Bows and archery items, guns and accessories, hunting, fishing and outdoor gear. Raffles for guns and a custom-built fire pit. $5 admission. Vendor fee of $15 per day/per table. Vendors may set up any time after 6 a.m. To book a table, call Calvin at (724) 421-4392, Brian at (724) 601-3733 or Ron at (724) 535-8081.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Chubby’s Pizza.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from New Castle Grocery Outlet will be holding open interviews. No appointment necessary; bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Contact PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165.
