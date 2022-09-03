SEPTEMBER
BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: Sept. 3-4, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Live entertainment, food, automotive vendors, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. For entertainment schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/Backtothe50sWeekendInc
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Joy Cone Company will conduct open interviews for all open positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free parking. Site also on the New Castle Transit bus line. Auxiliary Aids and Services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, call (724) 656-3165, extension 221, or email cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net
•SHENANGO TOWNSHIP FALL CRAFT MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Shenango Township Community Park, Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, boutiques, games. Also Touch-A-Truck.
COMMUNITY PICNIC: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Games, face painting, rock painting, dinner and bonfire. Bring your own lawn chairs. The guest speaker will be Dale Brenneman of Cowboys for Christ along with his horse, Patty.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Mahoning Valley Grange No. 1649, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Buy a ticket for $2 for raffle of Lonestar quilt. Door prizes, kitchen open. Call Chelsea Tabak at (330) 718-4474, Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
