ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCING: Castle Paws and Taws will host dances and provide lessons 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. New dancers dance for free during September. Howard Williamson will call the squares, and Kathy Mansell or Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments provided. Call (724) 971-0921 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org for more information.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
SEPTEMBER
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Sept. 24, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, $6 per quart. (724) 654-2322.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 9 a.m. Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria (formerly the Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Each car will receive boxes on a first-come, first-served basis containing fresh milk from Marburger Dairy and fresh produce from Apple Castle, as well as a variety of in-season fresh produce and shelf-stable groceries. The boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up. Those wishing to receive food should plan on arriving early, as the distribution could begin as early as 8 a.m. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Columbus Innerbelt. The distribution is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project (N.O.W.) along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
4-H TRACTOR SHOW: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, New Castle Tractor Supply, 376 Dworman Way. Lawrence County 4-H Wing Nut Tractor and Small Engine Club members will display the hard work they put in to their tractors throughout the year. Hot Diggity Dogs food truck.
FAMILY FUN FAIR: 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Chalk artist presentation, food, games, prizes. Free admission, all are invited, rain or shine.
CAVATELLI DINNER: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 124 N. Beaver St. Menu: cavats, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, beverages. Adults $10 (two meatballs), children $7 (one meatball.) Sponsored by Friends of Catholic Education and Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools. Free parking. Proceeds benefit Catholic school children. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
31ST ANNUAL POLISH DAY: Noon, Sept. 25, Cascade Park pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St. Dancing from 1 to 6 p.m. featuring the Polka County Musicians. Ethnic foods prepared by Krakus Polish Deli and Bakery, Boardman, Ohio. Admission is $15 for adults, children 16 and under are free. Proceeds to benefit the Scholarship Fund and other organizational activities.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27, PA Careerlink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Telestars LLC will be conducting open interviews for sales agents. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus line. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: featuring local instrumentalists and vocalists, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Free. (724)652-8969.
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
