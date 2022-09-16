(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
•SQUARE DANCING: Castle Paws and Taws will host dances and provide lessons 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. New dancers dance for free during September. Refreshments provided. Contact (724) 971-0921 or (724) 971-8923 for more information.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
•GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
SEPTEMBER
•"DON'T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK": Sept. 17, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children's activities.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ. Performances by The Dante DiThomas Swing Band (3 to 4:30 p.m.) and The Jim Frank Combo (5 to 6 p.m.)
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•COMMUNITY BOOK DISCUSSION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, New Castle Public Library, to discuss the book "Democracy in Chains" by Nancy MacLean. Jonathan Solomon will lead the discussion. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Register to receive a list of discussion questions prior to the meeting, and/or to attend virtually. To register, contact Linda at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausages, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea, orange juice. Adults $10, children 5 and under $5.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults $10, children $5, 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
•SCOUTING OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Neshannock Cub Scout Pack 743 and Neshannock Scouts BSA Troops 743 (boys) and 6743 (girls) will hold a Scouting Open House featuring Touch-A-Truck for all boys and girls from kindergarten to age 17. All are welcome to attend this free event. Learn about Scouting, visit with first responders, and see their vehicles. For more information, contact Joe Ditch at joeditch@hotmail.com or Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain11@verizon.net.
•"DON'T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;" Sept. 22-24, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 and 24, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, $6 per quart. Call the church office to leave an order through Sept. 21. (724) 654-2322.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 9 a.m. Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria (formerly the Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Each car will receive boxes on a first-come, first-served basis containing fresh milk from Marburger Dairy and fresh produce from Apple Castle, as well as a variety of in-season fresh produce and shelf-stable groceries. The boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up. Those wishing to receive food should plan on arriving early, as the distribution could begin as early as 8 a.m. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Columbus Innerbelt. The distribution is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International's Nourishing Others Well-being Project (N.O.W.) along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
•FAMILY FUN FAIR: 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Chalk artist presentation, food, games, prizes. Free admission, all are invited, rain or shine.
•CAVATELLI DINNER: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 124 N. Beaver St. Menu: cavats, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, beverages. Adults $10 (two meatballs), children $7 (one meatball.) Sponsored by Friends of Catholic Education and Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools. Free parking. Proceeds benefit Catholic school children. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
•31ST ANNUAL POLISH DAY: Noon, Sept. 25, Cascade Park pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St. Dancing from 1 to 6 p.m. featuring the Polka County Musicians. Ethnic foods prepared by Krakus Polish Deli and Bakery, Boardman, Ohio. Admission is $15 for adults, children 16 and under are free. Proceeds to benefit the Scholarship Fund and other organizational activities.
•HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27, PA Careerlink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Telestars LLC will be conducting open interviews for sales agents. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus line. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
•MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: featuring local instrumentalists and vocalists, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Free. (724)652-8969.
•SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: Sept. 28, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $80, which also includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application and return with a check or money order to schedule an appointment. (724) 510-4952 for more information.
•"DON'T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK": Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•2022 RECOVERY RESOURCE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol, 20 E. Washington St.. In celebration of National Recovery Month, presentation will detail resources available in Lawrence County, and talks from members of the recovery community. Speakers include Jen Smith, secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs at 12:30 p.m.; Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel at 12:45 p.m.; and certified recovery specialist Mildred Boyd at 1 p.m. There also will be local healthcare providers, Narcan distribution, food trucks and give-aways.
OCTOBER
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Oct. 7, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
•MANDY GONZALEZ: Oct. 8, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Concert by Broadway star of "Hamilton," part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
•CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are $10 each. Interested vendors should call (724) 652-0215 for reservations.
•CHURCH YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Breakfast, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children's clothes, toys, winter coats/ apparel. Spaces available, $10 each. Tables are additional $5 each or bring your own. Interested vendors call (724) 651-4500.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•NEW BEAVER BOROUGH HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. For borough children 14 and under. Reservations are required. Call (724) 535-8868 by Oct. 19 and provide the child's full name, age, address and a phone number.
•"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
NOVEMBER
•"THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN": starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
DECEMBER
•"SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL": Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•"CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS": Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
FEBRUARY
•DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
•POSTMODERN JUKEBOX'S "LIFE IN THE PAST LANE": April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
•"THE GRUFFALO": May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.