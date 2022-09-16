SEPTEMBER
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Sept. 16-17, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausages, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea, orange juice. Adults $10, children 5 and under $5.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults $10, children $5, 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
SCOUTING OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Neshannock Cub Scout Pack 743 and Neshannock Scouts BSA Troops 743 (boys) and 6743 (girls) will hold a Scouting Open House featuring Touch-A-Truck for all boys and girls from kindergarten to age 17. Learn about Scouting, visit with first responders, and see their vehicles. Free. For more information, contact Joe Ditch at joeditch@hotmail.com or Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain11@verizon.net.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 9 a.m. Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria (formerly the Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.