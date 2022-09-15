ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCING: Paws and Taws Square Dance will host dances and provide lessons 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. New dancers dance for free during September.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
SEPTEMBER
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Sept. 16-17, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ. Performances by The Dante DiThomas Swing Band (3 to 4:30 p.m.) and The Jim Frank Combo (5 to 6 p.m.)
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
COMMUNITY BOOK DISCUSSION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, New Castle Public Library, to discuss the book “Democracy in Chains” by Nancy MacLean. Jonathan Solomon will lead the discussion. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Register to receive a list of discussion questions prior to the meeting, and/or to attend virtually. To register, contact Linda at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausages, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea, orange juice. Adults $10, children 5 and under $5.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults $10, children $5, 2 years and under eat free. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 and 24, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, $6 per quart. Call the church office to leave an order through Sept. 21. (724) 654-2322.
