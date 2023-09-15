ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome. Coffee/tea and light snacks provided.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month through October (Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
SEPTEMBER
PROJECT BUNDLE UP AND CHRISTMAS SIGNUP: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 and 19-22, Salvation Army, 240 W. Grant St. Call (724) 652-7921 to schedule an appointment, although it’s not required. Bring birth certificates for children and proof of income and household bills; all information must be printed on paper.
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
“ZENTANGLE, EXPLORING MORE”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Led by Paulette Kirschensteiner. $55 including program, lunch and supplies. Register at vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
RIDE FOR HOPE: 10th annual event sponsored by Pine Valley Camp, Sept. 16, New Castle Harley Davidson, 4655 Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. Registration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with the ride at 11 a.m. Basket auction, T-shirts and raffle tickets available at registration. Riders will travel to the Pymatuning Spillway in Crawford County, where there will be a meal provided by Muddy Creek BBQ and musical entertainment by the band Flashback. The cost is $25 per driver, $15 for passengers and $10 for the meal alone, and can be pre-purchased at pinevalleycamp.org/events or by calling (724) 752-1661.
LIGHT UP THE SKY FOR RECOVERY: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Sponsored by Vision Ministries’ Pathway to Freedom.
STATE LINE HIKE: 9 a.m. Sept. 17, North Country Trail State Line Parking Lot. Hike to Watts Mill. For more information or to register, contact the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association on Meetup at https://meetu.ps/c/1Jb50/tssY1/d or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
HEMLOCK HEROES HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Breakneck Falls Parking Lot (off Cheeseman Rd), McConnells Mill State Park. The Eastern Hemlock is known for being an important construction timber and used in the tanning industry. However, it is also important to wildlife for food and habitat. Learn more on this two-mile hike along the Slippery Rock Creek on Breakneck Falls Trail. Wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather and bring drinking water.
SLIPPERY ROCK GORGE TRAIL HIKE: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, meet at Hells Hollow Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Join park staff and members of the North Country Trail Association on a 6.5-mile guided hike through the Slippery Rock Gorge. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring a lunch, plenty of water and trail snacks. Limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: Sept. 20, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
GRAND OPENING PARTY: beginning at noon Sept. 23, parking lot of Neshannock Creek Brewing Company, 20 S. Mercer St. Beer and ales from the bar, food from the neighboring The Henry and a performance from The Dorals from 3 to 6 p.m.
WATERFALL HIKE: meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 23, Hell’s Hollow parking lot at McConnells Mill State Park, 1496 Shaffer Road, Portersville. Follow the North Country National Scenic Trail Slippery Rock Gorge Trail to Walnut Flats. Hike is 9 miles out and back. Sponsored by the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association. For more information and to RSVP visit https://meetu.ps/e/MhYkJ/tssY1/i or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
“NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK ‘N ROLL PART 2”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
ANNUAL PRO-LIFE PASTA DINNER: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, New Creation Free Methodist Church (former St. John’s Hall), 725 Pearson St. Sponsored by People Concerned for the Unborn Child. Dinner includes penne, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and unlimited coffee, lemonade or tea. Adults, $14; children 4 to 12, $7; under 4, free. Bake sale, door prizes and basket auction including golf outings, air fryer, Butz Flowers silk arrangements, vintage bird bath and gift certificates. Monetary donations accepted. Make checks payable to PCUC, 111 Battery B St., New Castle, PA 16102. For more information, call Joanne at (724) 667-9510.
MCCONNELLS MILL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Kildoo Picnic Area and Gristmill, McConnells Mill State Park. Celebrate the historic time of 1852-1928, when the gristmill harnessed the power of the Slippery Rock Creek to grind wheat for bread. Tour the mill with its original machinery, visit a Civil War encampment, participate in art and craft demonstrations and enjoy live music. Artists and craftspeople will demonstrate their skills and have their wares for sale. Family activities. Free admission and parking.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724) 652-8969.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 29 and 30, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $7 a quart. Call (724) 654-2322 by Sept. 27 to order.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. Tickets for log cabin/bear claw quilt raffle and door prizes, $2. Kitchen will be open for event. Table rental, $10. To rent a table, call Karen Patterson at (724) 674-8244. For other information, call Jayne Jacobson at (724) 964-8171 or Gloria Hahn at (724) 652-5164.
YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Doughnuts, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children’s clothes, toys, winter coats and apparel. Spaces available at $10 each. Tables are additional $5 each or bring your own. Interested vendors should call (724) 651-4500 to reserve a space.
SHARE THE LOVE BENEFIT CONCERT: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30, Beaver Station Cultural and Events Center, 250 E. End Ave., Beaver. Benefits the family of Kara Quinteros, who was killed, and her husband, Jared, who suffered a spinal cord injury after a tree limb fell on them while hiking in Pittsburgh. $60 tickets available at www.eventcreate.com/e/rbt2.
OCTOBER
LINCOLN CLASS OF 1968 REUNION: pre-party, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Shakespeare’s, 1495 Mercer Road, pay on your own. Informal reunion with casual dress, 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7, Ellwood City Saxon Club, 901 Millview Ave. Free, donations will be accepted. Pizza and snacks will be provided; a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle and a DJ. RSVP by Sept. 30 to Duane Maietta at (724) 513-8111 or ddmaietta@zoominternet.net or Paula Smeltz at (724) 599-6891 or smeltz5@verizon.net.
SOUND OF STILLNESS, IMMERSIVE SOUND MEDITATION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. To register, call (724) 964-8886 or visit vmesc.org.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
ELLWOOD CITY OKTOBERFEST: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Wolves Shelter, Ewing Park. Keg toss competition, craft brewers, raffles, auctions. Music by The Wait and a strolling accordion player. Fundraiser for the Ellwood City Wolves, Rotary and Lions clubs. A portion of proceeds benefit the Ellwood City Volunteer Fire Department’s advanced life support program. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. Tickets, which include food and samples, are available from club members or at Pete’s Uptown Beer and Beverage and Ellwood City Candy Company.
“BANG BANG”: Oct. 13-14, written by and starring Ingrid Ullrich, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
