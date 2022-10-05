ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
SQUARE DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Led by the Castle Paws and Taws with caller Brad Deibert and cuer Nathan Parrott. For more information, contact Mansells at (724) 971-0921, Websters at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org.
LAWRENCE COUNTY VETERANS STAND DOWN: Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 7, Cascade Park. Homeless veterans, service members and their families – as well as homeless civilians and general public — will be able to receive health screenings, behavioral health services, job search support, social services, housing assistance, hair cuts (free for veterans and service members) hygiene products, free lunch (for veterans and military service members only), military surplus (for veterans and military service members only). Veterans must show proof of service.
CLASSIC DOG SHOW: Oct. 7-10, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. Dog breeds from all over the U.S. come to Lawrence County to compete for the “Best in Show.” $5 per car load
MOVIE NIGHT ON THE LAWN: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Movie will be “Hocus Pocus.” Free admission. Movie goers are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. there will be a Halloween costume contest for both children (up to age 12) and adults (13 and up). Snacks and drinks will be sold throughout the evening.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-9, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-9, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind omain building. There are also guided tours of Hill View Manor during the evening. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you will encounter. Enjoy hotdogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-11, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include; Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Hay Jump, Pumpkin Video (upon request), Concession Stand, Holiday Items, Pumpkins and Gourds, Indiana Corn, Corn Stalks, Hay Bales. $5 fee for hayride.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Autumn Splendor will feature 15 outdoor vendors in addition to those inside the barn. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Yo Momma’s is the food truck. There will be music by Mike Leslie from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Lori Udy and Tom Zenobi from Grove City will provide music from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
MANDY GONZALEZ: Oct. 8, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Concert by Broadway star of “Hamilton,” part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
HISTORIC WARNER THEATER GRAND OPENING: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 S. Mill St. Special guest, Cass Warner, granddaughter of Harry Warner, will be in attendance. The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum will feature a ribbon cutting, entertainment, refreshments, along with museum tours with historic films that may be viewed in the Cascade and Bijou Theatres inside the Museum.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are $10 each. Interested vendors should call (724) 652-0215 for reservations.
CHURCH YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Breakfast, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children’s clothes, toys, winter coats/ apparel. Spaces available, $10 each. Tables are additional $5 each or bring your own. Interested vendors call (724) 651-4500.
HOMETOWN FALL MARKET: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Food, artisans, activities, kids costume contest.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
BLESSING OF PETS: 1 p.m. Oct. 8, back parking lot, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. For more information, call the church office at (724) 652-7706.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults $8, children ages 4-10 $4, under age 3, free.
CHEF, WINE & ALE: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, Shakespeare’s Restaurant and Pub, 1495 Mercer Road, Ellwood City. Fine wines, ales and food samples by as many as 18 eateries. The event includes a 50-50 raffle, basket auction, silent auction and other specialty raffle items. $50 in advance, $65 at the door, (724) 758-5501.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
HIRING EVENT: Representatives from Telestars LLC will be conducting open interviews for sales agents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus line. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.{div}FALL-A-BRATION: Oct. 13-16, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Attractions include 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beach, Interstate Blasters, Pig Races, Characters on our Stage, two giant Jumping Pillows, our famous Candy Cannon Show, 8 farm eateries. Fireworks 8 p.m. Saturday.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind omain building. There are also guided tours of Hill View Manor during the evening. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/{/div} {div} {/div} {div}NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road. {/div} {div} {/div} {div}CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}DINNER THEATER: “The Mask of the Red Death,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Audience members will be given a masquerade mask to wear (if they choose) and will be tasked with tracking down a scavenger hunt list of characters and clues amidst an atmosphere of song, dance, mystery and revelry. Along the way, participants will be treated to a menu catered by the Confluence. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets $35.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you will encounter. Enjoy hotdogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include; Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Hay Jump, Pumpkin Video (upon request), Concession Stand, Holiday Items, Pumpkins and Gourds, Indiana Corn, Corn Stalks, Hay Bales. $5 fee for hayride.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}ARTISAN FAIR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. Handcrafted wares, food, live music. Parking up the road with shuttle service.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}VOLANT SHOPS SCARECROW SATURDAY: Oct. 15, Main Street, Volant{/div} {div} {/div} {div}WAMPUM FALL FEST: 11 a.m. to 4 p p.m. Oct. 15, Main Street, Wampum. Hay ride, pumpkins for children, games, peddles cars, food & craft vendors, music, costume contest.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.{/div}NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, South New Castle Borough fire hall, 104 W. Byers Ave. For ages 1-9, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Presented by Kingdom Regeneration, Blessed Hands Treats, Charmed by Dami, Dawned on Me and Gracefallee Made. To register your car, volunteer or donate, call (330) 977-3832.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. For borough children 14 and under. Reservations are required. Call (724) 535-8868 by Oct. 19 and provide the child’s full name, age, address and a phone number.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.