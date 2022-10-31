OCTOBER
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
HALLE-BOOYA PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 124 N. Crawford Ave., across from Bible Way Church of God In Christ. Sponsored by the church in partnership with DON Services and the Lower East Side Neighborhood Watch Group. Open to all community children and includes food, pumpkin painting, games and activities, trunk or treat, outdoor movie and a bonfire.
NOVEMBER
WEEKEND WITH THE OLLIS FAMILY: Nov. 3-5, Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom Church. Ollis Family concert, freewill offering, 7 p.m. Nov. 3; and two-day “I Will Trust Him” women’s conference, begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Events on Nov. 5 include coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m.; conference with lunch provided, 9 a.m to noon. Cost for the two-day conference is $30.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Nov. 4-6, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
DOG DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Nov. 4-5, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Bring dogs to the farm; dogs must be leashed. More than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillows and Candy Cannon Show.
HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Dayspring Harvest Ministries, 316 6th St., Ellwood City.
“THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN”: starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults $9; children 10 and under eat free.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. The public is welcome. $10 for adults; $7 for children. Veterans eat free.
SOUTHERN GOSPEL CONCERT: featuring the Ollis Family from Morgranton, N.C., 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church. Freewill offering.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
•PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 by calling (724) 654-2322 and leave an order on voice mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.