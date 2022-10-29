ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 29-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
SPOOKY TALES TOUR: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tour the Alex Crawford Hoyt mansion with each room holding the remnants of one of Lawrence County’s scariest tales from the Torso Murders to the legend of Mary Black, as well as The Green Man, the Savannah Cemetery Ghost, spaceship sightings and trapped spirits at Hill View Manor. Sixty-minute tours start each half hour. $5 per person, registration required at hoytartcenter.org/scary-tales-tours/
CRAZY COSTUME DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Oct. 29-30, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Come dressed for Halloween, special deals for kids in costume. More than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, super slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillows and Candy Cannon Show.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, 268 Fox Road.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk through attractions. More than 100 actors.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p. m. Oct. 29, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Event consists of a haunted house and grass maze field behind main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Must book tickets online at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the pines, enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD GIVEAWAY: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for 1,500 families will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes will be loaded into cars by volunteers. Boxes will contain milk, shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. Sponsored by Jubilee Ministries’ Nourishing Others Well-being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
NEW WILMINGTON HALLOWEEN PARADE: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29, New Wilmington Borough. Prizes for the best floats and costumes. Sponsored by New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club. Preceded by trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m.
CHEESEMAN’S FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indiana corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 for hayrides.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. Clothes, shoes, jewelry, linens and books. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Center Presbyterian Church, Center Church Road. Crafts, baked goods, apple butter, books, puzzles, hard tack candy. Lunch available.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA. West Washington Street in front of the Y will be closed, and the Y parking lot behind Burger King also will be used. At least 40 vehicles are registered, and more are welcome. To decorate a trunk and pass out candy, or to get more information about the event, contact Michelle Swogger by emailing mswogger@lawcoymca.org or by calling (724) 658-4766.
MEET YOUR LANCERS TRUCK OR TREAT: noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, 333 Apothecary, 121 Enclave Drive. Fundraiser for Layups for Lucy and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Basket raffle, food, photo booth, balloon animals, Steeler game streaming.
REFORMATION DAY PSALM SING: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley, Slippery Rock Township. An evening of congregational singing from the Book of Psalms. (724) 924-9519.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
HALLE-BOOYA PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 124 N. Crawford Ave., across from Bible Way Church of God In Christ. Sponsored by the church in partnership with DON Services and the Lower East Side Neighborhood Watch Group. Open to all community children and includes food, pumpkin painting, games and activities, trunk or treat, outdoor movie and a bonfire.
NOVEMBER
WEEKEND WITH THE OLLIS FAMILY: Nov. 3-5, Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom Church. Ollis Family concert, freewill offering, 7 p.m. Nov. 3; and two-day “I Will Trust Him” women’s conference, begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Events on Nov. 5 include coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m.; conference with lunch provided, 9 a.m to noon. Cost for the two-day conference is $30.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Nov. 4-6, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
DOG DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Nov. 4-5, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Bring dogs to the farm; dogs must be leashed. More than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillows and Candy Cannon Show.
HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Dayspring Harvest Ministries, 316 6th St., Ellwood City.
