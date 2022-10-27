ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
SPOOKY TALES TOUR: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tour the Alex Crawford Hoyt mansion with each room holding the remnants of one of Lawrence County’s scariest tales from the Torso Murders to the legend of Mary Black, as well as The Green Man, the Savannah Cemetery Ghost, spaceship sightings and trapped spirits at Hill View Manor. Sixty-minute tours start each half hour. $5 per person, registration required at hoytartcenter.org/scary-tales-tours/
CRAZY COSTUME DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Oct. 27-30, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Come dressed for Halloween, special deals for kids in costume. More than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, super slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillows and Candy Cannon Show.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, 268 Fox Road.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk through attractions. More than 100 actors.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p. m. Oct. 28-29, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Event consists of a haunted house and grass maze field behind the main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Must book tickets online at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the pines, enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD GIVEAWAY: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for 1,500 families will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes will be loaded into cars by volunteers. Boxes will contain milk, shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. Sponsored by Jubilee Ministries’ Nourishing Others Well-being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
NEW WILMINGTON HALLOWEEN PARADE: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29, New Wilmington Borough. Prizes for the best floats and costumes. Sponsored by New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club. Preceded by trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m.
CHEESEMAN’S FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indiana corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 for hayrides.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. Clothes, shoes, jewelry, linens and books. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Center Presbyterian Church, Center Church Road. Crafts, baked goods, apple butter, books, puzzles, hard tack candy. Lunch available.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA. West Washington Street in front of the Y will be closed, and the Y parking lot behind Burger King also will be used. At least 40 vehicles are registered, and more are welcome. To decorate a trunk and pass out candy, or to get more information about the event, contact Michelle Swogger by emailing mswogger@lawcoymca.org or by calling (724) 658-4766.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
HALLE-BOOYA PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 124 N. Crawford Ave., across from Bible Way Church of God In Christ. Sponsored by the church in partnership with DON Services and the Lower East Side Neighborhood Watch Group. Open to all community children and includes food, pumpkin painting, games and activities, trunk or treat, outdoor movie and a bonfire.
NOVEMBER
WEEKEND WITH THE OLLIS FAMILY: Nov. 3-5, Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom Church. Ollis Family concert, freewill offering, 7 p.m. Nov. 3; and two-day “I Will Trust Him” women’s conference, begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Events on Nov. 5 include coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m.; conference with lunch provided, 9 a.m to noon. Cost for the two-day conference is $30.
DOG DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Nov. 4-5, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Bring dogs to the farm; dogs must be leashed. More than 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillows and Candy Cannon Show.
HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Dayspring Harvest Ministries, 316 6th St., Ellwood City.
“THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN”: starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults $9; children 10 and under eat free.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. The public is welcome. $10 for adults; $7 for children. Veterans eat free.
SOUTHERN GOSPEL CONCERT: featuring the Ollis Family from Morgranton, N.C., 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church. Freewill offering.
HIRING EVENT: Hiring representatives from DON Services Inc. LINKS program will be conducting open interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment is necessary. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal opportunity employer/program. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 by calling (724) 654-2322 and leave an order on voice mail. All pumpkin rolls are baked fresh and frozen.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Also bake sale and raffle baskets. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under eat free.
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown New Castle. Anyone who would like to participate may call VFW Post 315 at (724) 658-8527.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN: Nov. 12, Main Street, Volant. St. Nick arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to open the Christmas season. Holiday shopping, breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 5 to 12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair accessible. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, volantvfc@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST: hosted by the Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 51, 29 S. Mercer St. Free for veterans and their spouses; a donation is requested for non-veterans. The menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, toast, coffee and orange juice.
LAUREL BAND BOOSTERS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Laurel High School, 2457 Harlansburg Road. Vendors, crafters, concessions, auction and entertainment by area youth. Admission is $2.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Melt Down Gourmet Cheese will be the food truck.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
