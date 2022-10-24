ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
TASTE OF THE TOWN: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, New Englander, 3009 Wilmington Road. More than 20 restaurants provide featured cuisine for this United Way of Lawrence County fundraiser. RSVP: (724) 658-8528.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. For borough children 14 and under. Reservations are required. Call (724) 535-8868 by Oct. 19 and provide the child’s full name, age, address and a phone number.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724)652-8969.
HALLOWEEN SQUARE DANCE: sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 at Grace United Methodist Church on Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Come in costume and receive free admission. Prizes for the best costumes. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921, look for the Paws and Taws on Facebook or visit castlepawsandtaws.org.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
SPOOKY TALES TOUR: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Join the Hoyt staff for a tour of the Alex Crawford Hout mansion, with each room holding the remnants of one of Lawrence County’s scariest tales, from the Torso Murders to the legend of Mary Black, as well as The Green Man, the Savannah Cemetery Ghost, spaceship sightings and trapped spirits at Hill View Manor. Sixty-minute tours start each half hour. Cost $5 per person, registration required, Register at hoytartcenter.org/scary-tales-tours/
CRAZY COSTUME DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Oct. 27-30, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Come dressed for Halloween, special deals for kids in costume. Over 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillow and Candy Cannon Show.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, 268 Fox Road.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk through attractions. Over 100 actors.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.,m. Oct. 28-29, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Event consists of a Haunted House and grass maze field behind the main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Must book your ticket online at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct.29, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the pines, enjoy hotdogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD GIVEAWAY: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for 1,500 families will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes will be loaded into cars by volunteers. Boxes will contain milk, shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. Sponsored by Jubilee Ministries’ Nourishing Others Well-being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
NEW WILMINGTON HALLOWEEN PARADE: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29, New Wilmington Borough. Prizes for the best floats and costumes. Sponsored by New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club. Preceded by trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m.
CHEESEMAN’S FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.,m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indiana corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 for hayrides.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. Clothes, shoes, jewelry, linens and books. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
