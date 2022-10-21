OCTOBER
DONUT DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Oct. 21-23, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Over 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillow and Candy Cannon Show. Fireworks at 8 p.m. Oct. 22.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, 268 Fox Road.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.,m. Oct. 21 and 22, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Event consists of a Haunted House and grass maze field behind the main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Must book your ticket online at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
TOTALLY 80S HOMETOWN HOMECOMING: fundraiser for New Visions for Lawrence County, 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Music by Totally 80s. Come dressed for an 80s homecoming. $35 includes food, prizes and costume contests. Cash bar and raffle tickets available for purchase. Advance tickets only available at feolaentertainment.com.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21-23, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk through attractions. Over 100 actors.
CHEESEMAN’S FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.,m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indiana corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 for hayrides.
KARAOKE+ AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. An evening of haunted games, spooky movie clips, Halloween trivia and karaoke. Come in costume for the opportunity to win prizes. Cost $5. BYOB
PUMPKIN HUNT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, Mines & Meadows ATV/RC Resort, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum. Pumpkins are hidden on the riding trails. Find a pumpkin and turn it in at the store for a price. Maximum of one pumpkin per person/two per family. Cost $25 per person.
BUSINESS EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. More than 40 local businesses will be participating, offering goods and services from candles to insurance to books, spices, automobile accessories, foster care information and other products.
HALLOWEEN PARADE: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City, between 4th and 8th streets.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Apple Castle, 277 Route 18, New Wilmington.
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct.22, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the pines, enjoy hotdogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, South New Castle Borough fire hall, 104 W. Byers Ave. For ages 1-9, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Presented by Kingdom Regeneration, Blessed Hands Treats, Charmed by Dami, Dawned on Me and Gracefallee Made. To register your car, volunteer or donate, call (330) 977-3832.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
4-H OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Tractor Supply, 376 Dworman Way, New Castle. For more information, contact Emily Withers at (724) 654-8370.
TRUNK OR TREAT: noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, New Castle Sons of Italy Lodge 1171, 905 S. Mill St. In case of rain, the event will be inside the main hall.
BENEFIT FOR SHENANGO POLICE DOG: Oct. 23 at Haunted Hill View Manor. Kids trick-or-treat for ages 3 to 13, 1 to 3 p.m. $5 per child with one adult required for every four children. Adults admitted free but will not be given candy. Costumes required for children. No strollers. Officer Daniel Tressler and Kalo the police dog will be present. A teen Halloween haunt featuring a tour of Hill View Manor and ghost hunt with staff takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Costumes optional. $25. To sign up for either event go to HauntedHillViewManor.com and click on the special events tab.
TASTE OF THE TOWN: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, New Englander, 3009 Wilmington Road. More than 20 restaurants provide featured cuisine for this United Way of Lawrence County fundraiser. RSVP: (724) 658-8528.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. For borough children 14 and under. Reservations are required. Call (724) 535-8868 by Oct. 19 and provide the child’s full name, age, address and a phone number.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724)652-8969.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
SPOOKY TALES TOUR: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Join the Hoyt staff for a tour of the Alex Crawford Hout mansion, with each room holding the remnants of one of Lawrence County’s scariest tales, from the Torso Murders to the legend of Mary Black, as well as The Green Man, the Savannah Cemetery Ghost, spaceship sightings and trapped spirits at Hill View Manor. Sixty-minute tours start each half hour. Cost $5 per person, registration required, Register at hoytartcenter.org/scary-tales-tours/
CRAZY COSTUME DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Oct. 27-30, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Come dressed for Halloween, special deals for kids in costume. Over 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillow and Candy Cannon Show.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, 268 Fox Road.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk through attractions. Over 100 actors.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.,m. Oct. 28-29, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Event consists of a Haunted House and grass maze field behind the main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Must book your ticket online at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct.29, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the pines, enjoy hotdogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD GIVEAWAY: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria (former Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St. Food for 1,500 families will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes will be loaded into cars by volunteers. Boxes will contain milk, shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. Sponsored by Jubilee Ministries’ Nourishing Others Well-being Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
NEW WILMINGTON HALLOWEEN PARADE: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29, New Wilmington Borough. Prizes for the best floats and costumes. Sponsored by New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club. Preceded by trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m.
CHEESEMAN’S FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.,m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indiana corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 for hayrides.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. Clothes, shoes, jewelry, linens and books. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Center Presbyterian Church, Center Church Road. Crafts, baked goods, apple butter, books, puzzles, hard tack candy. Lunch available.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA. West Washington Street in front of the Y will be closed, and the Y parking lot behind Burger King also will be used. At least 40 vehicles are registered, and more are welcome. To decorate a trunk and pass out candy, or to get more information about the event, contact Michelle Swogger by emailing mswogger@lawcoymca.org or by calling (724) 658-4766.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
NOVEMBER
DOG DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Nov. 4-5, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Bring dogs to the farm; dogs must be leashed. Over 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillow and Candy Cannon Show.
“THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN”: starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Adults $9, children 10 and under eat free.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. The public is welcome. $9 for adults, $6 for children. Veterans eat free.
HIRING EVENT: Hiring representatives from DON Services Inc. LINKS program will be conducting open interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment is necessary — bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal opportunity employer/program. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown New Castle. Anyone who would like to participate may call VFW Post 315 at (724) 658-8527.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN: Nov. 12, Main Street, Volant. St. Nick arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to open the Christmas season. Holiday shopping, breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.,
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Melt Down Gourmet Cheese will be the food truck.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19, downtown New Castle. Activities for the annual holiday season kickoff will start as early as 2 p.m. in downtown establishments. The Hometown Holiday Parade will step off at 3 p.m.. A series of “pop-ups” will entertain between the parade and Light Up Night, which begins at 5 p.m. with entertainment ion Kennedy Square. The tree will be lit with help from Pyrotecnico. Some establishments will be open until 9 p.m.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: fundraiser for Jordi Bethle to help with medical expenses, noon to 6 p.m. Nov 20, Sons of Italy Lodge 1171, 905 S. Mill St.
DECEMBER
WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 3, marking the 50th parade and the Wampum’s 225th anniversary. Prizes for participants. For more information about participating, contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net by Nov. 18.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
“CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
FEBRUARY
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
