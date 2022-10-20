OCTOBER
DONUT DAYS AT IRONS MILL FARMSTEAD: Oct. 20-23, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Over 35 attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, Super Slides, Corncob Beaver, Interstate Blasters, pig races, characters on the stage, two giant jumping pillow and Candy Cannon Show. Fireworks at 8 p.m. Oct. 22.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22, Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, 268 Fox Road.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.,m. Oct. 21 and 22, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Event consists of a Haunted House and grass maze field behind the main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Must book your ticket online at https://hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
TOTALLY 80S HOMETOWN HOMECOMING: fundraiser for New Visions for Lawrence County, 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Music by Totally 80s. Come dressed for an 80s homecoming. $35 includes food, prizes and costume contests. Cash bar and raffle tickets available for purchase. Advance tickets only available at feolaentertainment.com.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21-23, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk through attractions. Over 100 actors.
CHEESEMAN’S FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.,m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Cheeseman Farm, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indiana corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 for hayrides.
KARAOKE+ AT THE CONFLUENCE: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. An evening of haunted games, spooky movie clips, Halloween trivia and karaoke. Come in costume for the opportunity to win prizes. Cost $5. BYOB
PUMPKIN HUNT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, Mines & Meadows ATV/RC Resort, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum. Pumpkins are hidden on the riding trails. Find a pumpkin and turn it in at the store for a prize. Maximum of one pumpkin per person/two per family. Cost $25 per person.
BUSINESS EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. More than 40 local businesses will be participating, offering goods and services from candles to insurance to books, spices, auto accessories, foster care information and other products.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
