DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws. The Oct. 19 dance will be at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Beginning Oct. 26 dances will be at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
FALL-A-BRATION: Oct. 15-16, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Attractions include 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, super slides, corncob beach, interstate blasters, pig races, characters on stage, two giant jumping pillows, candy cannon show, eight farm eateries. Fireworks 8 p.m. Saturday.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.
COMMUNITY BASH: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 10th and 11th streets, West Pittsburg. Food and craft vendors, entertainment.
DINNER THEATER: “The Mask of the Red Death,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Audience members will be given a masquerade mask to wear (if they choose) and will be tasked with tracking down a scavenger hunt list of characters and clues amidst an atmosphere of song, dance, mystery and revelry. Along the way, participants will be treated to a menu catered by the Confluence. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets $35.
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you will encounter. Enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.
CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 fee for hayride.
ARTISAN FAIR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. Handcrafted wares, food, live music. Parking up the road with shuttle service.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
VOLANT SHOPS SCARECROW SATURDAY: Oct. 15, Main Street, Volant
WAMPUM FALL FEST: 11 a.m. to 4 p p.m. Oct. 15, Main Street, Wampum. Hay ride, pumpkins for children, games, peddle cars, food and craft vendors, music, costume contest.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21 and 22, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper and vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Deadline to order is Oct. 19. Call (724) 654-2322.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
TOTALLY 80S HOMETOWN HOMECOMING: fundraiser for New Visions for Lawrence County, 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Music by Totally 80s. Come dressed for an 80s homecoming. $35 includes food, prizes and costume contests. Cash bar and raffle tickets available for purchase. Advance tickets only available at feolaentertainment.com.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, South New Castle Borough fire hall, 104 W. Byers Ave. For ages 1-9, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Presented by Kingdom Regeneration, Blessed Hands Treats, Charmed by Dami, Dawned on Me and Gracefallee Made. To register your car, volunteer or donate, call (330) 977-3832.
