ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
FALL-A-BRATION: Oct. 14-16, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Attractions include 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, super slides, corncob beach, interstate blasters, pig races, characters on stage, two giant jumping pillows, candy cannon show, eight farm eateries. Fireworks 8 p.m. Saturday.{div}•SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.
COMMUNITY BASH: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 10th and 11th streets, West Pittsburg. Food and craft vendors, entertainment
DINNER THEATER: “The Mask of the Red Death,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Audience members will be given a masquerade mask to wear (if they choose) and will be tasked with tracking down a scavenger hunt list of characters and clues amidst an atmosphere of song, dance and revelry. Along the way, participants will be treated to a menu catered by the Confluence. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets $35.
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you will encounter. Enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.
CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 fee for hayride.
ARTISAN FAIR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. Handcrafted wares, food, live music. Parking up the road with shuttle service.{
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
VOLANT SHOPS SCARECROW SATURDAY: Oct. 15, Main Street, Volant
WAMPUM FALL FEST: 11 a.m. to 4 p p.m. Oct. 15, Main Street, Wampum. Hay ride, pumpkins for children, games, peddle cars, food and craft vendors, music, costume contest
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21 and 22, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper and vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Deadline to order is Oct. 19. Call (724) 654-2322.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
TOTALLY 80S HOMETOWN HOMECOMING: fundraiser for New Visions for Lawrence County, 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Music by Totally 80s. Come dressed for an 80s homecoming. $35 includes food, prizes and costume contests. Cash bar and raffle tickets available for purchase. Advance tickets only available at feolaentertainment.com.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, South New Castle Borough fire hall, 104 W. Byers Ave. For ages 1-9, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Presented by Kingdom Regeneration, Blessed Hands Treats, Charmed by Dami, Dawned on Me and Gracefallee Made. To register your car, volunteer or donate, call (330) 977-3832.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
4-H OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Tractor Supply, 376 Dworman Way, New Castle. For more information, contact Emily Withers at (724) 654-8370.
TRUNK OR TREAT: noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, New Castle Sons of Italy Lodge 1171, 905 S. Mill St. In case of rain, the event will be inside the main hall.
BENEFIT FOR SHENANGO POLICE DOG: Oct. 23 at Haunted Hill View Manor. Kids trick-or-treat for ages 3 to 13, 1 to 3 p.m. $5 per child with one adult required for every four children. Adults admitted free but will not be given candy. Costumes required for children. No strollers. Officer Daniel Tressler and Kalo the police dog will be present. A teen Halloween haunt featuring a tour of Hill View Manor and ghost hunt with staff takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Costumes optional. $25. To sign up for either event go to HauntedHillViewManor.com and click on the special events tab.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. For borough children 14 and under. Reservations are required. Call (724) 535-8868 by Oct. 19 and provide the child’s full name, age, address and a phone number.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724)652-8969.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. Clothes, shoes, jewelry, linens and books. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
NEW WILMINGTON HALLOWEEN PARADE: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29. Prizes for best floats and costumes. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and New Wilmington Kiwanis Club.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Center Presbyterian Church, Center Church Road. Crafts, baked goods, apple butter, books, puzzles, hard tack candy. Lunch available.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA. West Washington Street in front of the Y will be closed, and the Y parking lot behind Burger King also will be used. At least 40 vehicles are registered, and more are welcome. To decorate a trunk and pass out candy, or to get more information about the event, contact Michelle Swogger by emailing mswogger@lawcoymca.org or by calling (724) 658-4766.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
