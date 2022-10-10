CLASSIC DOG SHOW: Oct. 10, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. Dog breeds from all over the U.S. compete for the “Best in Show.” Admission: $5 per car load.
CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10-11, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 fee for hayride.
CHEF, WINE & ALE: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, Shakespeare’s Restaurant and Pub, 1495 Mercer Road, Ellwood City. Fine wines, ales and food samples by as many as 18 eateries. The event includes a 50-50 raffle, basket auction, silent auction and other specialty raffle items. $50 in advance, $65 at the door. (724) 758-5501.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
HIRING EVENT: Representatives from Telestars LLC will be conducting open interviews for sales agents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free to attend; free parking; on bus line. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
SQUARE DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 12, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws with Howard Williamson calling the squares and Kathy Mansell cuing the rounds. For more information contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org.
FALL-A-BRATION: Oct. 13-16, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Attractions include 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, super slides, corncob beach, interstate blasters, pig races, characters on stage, two giant jumping pillows, candy cannon show, eight farm eateries. Fireworks 8 p.m. Saturday.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
