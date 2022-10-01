ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”: Oct. 1, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 1, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. The public is welcome. 9$ for adults, $6 for kids. Veterans eat free.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
CHICKEN PARMESAN AND PASTA DINNER: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 1, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St. Doors open at noon with a DJ providing music during dinner. Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. by the Tross Project, Planes Over Vegas, The Zoo and Snarfunkle. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Part of the Sons of Italy’s 100th anniversary celebration. Open to the public.
SQUARE DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Led by the Castle Paws and Taws with caller Brad Deibert and cuer Nathan Parrott. For more information, contact Mansells at (724) 971-0921, Websters at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Oct. 7, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
MANDY GONZALEZ: Oct. 8, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Concert by Broadway star of “Hamilton,” part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are $10 each. Interested vendors should call (724) 652-0215 for reservations.
CHURCH YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Breakfast, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children’s clothes, toys, winter coats/ apparel. Spaces available, $10 each. Tables are additional $5 each or bring your own. Interested vendors call (724) 651-4500.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
BLESSING OF PETS: 1 p.m. Oct. 8, back parking lot, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. For more information, call the church office at (724) 652-7706.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults $8, children ages 4-10 $4, under age 3, free.
HIRING EVENT: Representatives from Telestars LLC will be conducting open interviews for sales agents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus line. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
