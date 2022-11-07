NOVEMBER
HIRING EVENT: Hiring representatives from DON Services Inc. LINKS program will be conducting open interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment is necessary. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal opportunity employer/program. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 by calling (724) 654-2322 and leaving an order on voice mail. All pumpkin rolls are baked fresh and frozen.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Also bake sale and raffle baskets. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under eat free.
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown New Castle. Anyone who would like to participate may call VFW Post 315 at (724) 658-8527.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN: Nov. 12, Main Street, Volant. St. Nick arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to open the Christmas season. Holiday shopping, breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 5 to 12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair accessible. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, volantvfc@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST: hosted by the Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 51, 29 S. Mercer St. Free for veterans and their spouses; a donation is requested for non-veterans. The menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, toast, coffee and orange juice.
LAUREL BAND BOOSTERS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Laurel High School, 2457 Harlansburg Road. Vendors, crafters, concessions, auction and entertainment. Admission $2.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Unique craft items, soup and baked goods. Lunch will be available.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Melt Down Gourmet Cheese will be the food truck.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19, downtown New Castle. Activities for the annual holiday season kickoff will start as early as 2 p.m. in downtown establishments. The Hometown Holiday Parade will step off at 3 p.m. A series of “pop-ups” will entertain between the parade and Light Up Night, which begins at 5 p.m. with entertainment on Kennedy Square. The tree will be lit with help from Pyrotecnico. Some establishments will be open until 9 p.m.
LITERARY LUNCHEON: hosted by the Ellwood City Area Public Library, Nov. 19 at the Connoquenessing Country Club, 1512 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon. Door prizes and raffle gift baskets.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Craft show with vendors. Hot foods to eat-in or takeout including cavatelli, meatballs, pizza, sausage, eggplant and meatball sandwiches. Frozen favorites to take home including pierogies, nut rolls, Easter bread, stuffed shells, stuffed cabbage. Basket and cash raffles. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
