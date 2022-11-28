ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3-23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Pictures with Santa on opening night at Trefoil Lodge.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14, sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Ministry’s church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page. After the holiday break, dances will resume Jan. 4.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
DECEMBER
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 1, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Nov. 29. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1-4, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa Dec. 3. $5 per car.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2, New Beaver Borough Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road, Wampum. In memory of Stevie Grinnen. Appointments recommended and may be made by calling (412) 209-7000 or visiting donateblood.centralbloodbank.org. A bake sale during the drive will benefit Grinnen’s children.
VOLANT SHOPS NOEL NIGHT: Dec. 2, Main Street, Volant. A festive evening of shopping, food and fun.
CHRISTMAS PARADE AND CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 5:15 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, New Wilmington. Parade at 5:15 p.m., park festivities 6 to 8 p.m.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 2, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Elf.”
LET THERE BE LIGHTS IN ELLWOOD CITY: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City. Live entertainment, vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides. Tree lighting at 7:45 p.m. followed by fireworks.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Dec. 2, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
STEAK DINNER: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Benefit for Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief. Take-out only. Cost is $12. For reservations, (724) 652-0215.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.