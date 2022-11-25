ONGOING
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3-23, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Pictures with Santa on opening night at Trefoil Lodge.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14, sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Ministry’s church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page. After the holiday break, dances will resume Jan. 4.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
NOVEMBER
FESTIVAL OF TREES: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26, Neshannock School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. Admission $5; those 5 and under admitted free. Christmas tree and wreath display, raffles, vendors, crafts, food and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
THE BOAR’S HEAD FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Christ Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City, 325 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Call (724) 758-4563 for free tickets. Music by Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale.
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY LIGHT UP NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Enon Valley Fire Hall, 95 Cass St. Crafts, games, music, snacks, random-ticket auction and memorial ornaments. Tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
HANDEL’S “MESSIAH”: 3 p.m. Nov. 27, Holy Redeemer Church, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City. Performed by the New Castle Music Club Chorus.
DECEMBER
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 1, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Nov. 29. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1-4, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa Dec. 3. $5 per car.
BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2, New Beaver Borough Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road, Wampum. In memory of Stevie Grinnen. Appointments recommended and may be made by calling (412) 209-7000 or visiting donateblood.centralbloodbank.org. A bake sale during the drive will benefit Grinnen’s children.
VOLANT SHOPS NOEL NIGHT: Dec. 2, Main Street, Volant. A festive evening of shopping, food and fun.
CHRISTMAS PARADE AND CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 5:15 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, New Wilmington. Parade at 5:15 p.m., park festivities 6 to 8 p.m.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 2, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Elf.”
LET THERE BE LIGHTS IN ELLWOOD CITY: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City. Live entertainment, vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides. Tree lighting at 7:45 p.m. followed by fireworks.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Dec. 2, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 3, marking the 50th parade and Wampum’s 225th anniversary.
APPLE CASTLE OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Free visit and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie walk.
GIFT OF CHRISTMAS: Dec. 3, River Valley Community Resource Center, Pulaski (former Pulaski Elementary School). Third annual event with proceeds going to local non-profits. Tree display, kids arts and crafts, performances, games, food. For more information, contact Zenia Goodge at (724) 652-6183.
HOLIDAY CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. 50-plus crafters/vendors. “Nutcracker” performance at 9:30 a.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free Christmas photo area, free craft for children, free face painting, basket auction, food. Sponsored by Children’s Dyslexia Center of Western Pennsylvania.
ELLWOOD CITY CHRISTMAS PARADE: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City,.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “White Christmas.”
CHRISTMAS CAROLING ON HORSEBACK: 2 p.m. Dec. 3, meet at Princeton Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3012 Church Road, near the old school. Sponsored by the Western Keystone Cowboys for Christ. A potluck meal will follow at the church, bring a covered dish and auction item.
THE BOAR’S HEAD FESTIVAL: 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 3 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Christ Presbyterian Church, 325 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Call (724) 758-4563 for free tickets. Music by Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale.
“THE NUTCRACKER”: 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Presented by New Castle Regional Ballet. $20. Tickets sold online and at the door.
FREE CHRISTMAS CONCERT BY THE KING’S BRASS: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details
MOVIE NIGHT AT NEW CASTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Top Gun: Maverick.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 8, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Polar Express.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 6. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
WHITE CHRISTMAS AT MOCO HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, MoCo House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Mohawk students will sing Christmas carols and selections from their upcoming musical “White Christmas.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon, Dec. 9, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Christmas Story.”
TUNES AND TOYS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, VentiSei Winery, 1409 Wilson Ave. Toy Drive and music festival.
LAUREL & HARDY CLASSIC HOLIDAY SILENT FILM: “Big Business,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Seasonal sing-along, Zelienople Model Railroad set up in East Dining Room from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission, donations accepted for Cathedral Organ Fund.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 9 a.m. Dec. 10, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 10, $5; under age 3, free.
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8-11, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 10. $5 per car.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
BESSEMER CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AND PARADE: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Kennedy Park, 201 1/2 East Poland Avenue. Food and craft vendors, parade at 6 p.m. and tree lighting by Santa Claus.
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
MOVIE NIGHT AT NEW CASTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Fall.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 13. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
ANDREW SLATER DUO: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, MoCo House, 206 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Live acoustic/folk rock music featuring Christmas tunes.
GALLERY TALK – THE MAKING OF MONUMENTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts & Education at The Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Jim West, a nationally recognized artist and 33rd Degree Mason will talk about monumental bronze statues he created for the Grand Lodge in Philadelphia. Free admission.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 15, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Christmas Carol” (2009 computer animated version).
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15-24, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. Photos with Santa on Dec. 17. $5 per car.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 15, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947).
“CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooged.”
CHRISTMAS AT PEARSON PARK: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Ride a horse-drawn carriage through the Christmas light display. Free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate in the Hutchinson Center. Bring your own camera to take a photo with Santa.
BONES ‘N’ STONES NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Magical vendors market.
APPLE CASTLE OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Free visit and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie walk.
HOLIDAY FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.”
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 20. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 22, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Scrooge” (Musical starring Albert Finney).
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 23, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snow Man” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
HOLIDAY FILM SERIES AT WARNER THEATER: Noon Dec. 24, Historic Warner Cascade Museum Theater, 11 S. Mill St. Free admission. Movie: “A Boy Called Christmas.”
FILM AT THE LIBRARY: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “Thor Love and Thunder.”
NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Movie: “National Treasure.” Admission free, concessions available.
•MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Dec. 27. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
CASCADE OF LIGHTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29-30, Cascade Park. Drive through the park to view a display of holiday lights. $5 per car.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
