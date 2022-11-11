New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Periods of rain. High 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.