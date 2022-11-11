NOVEMBER
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
VETERANS DAY HIKE: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Glacier Ridge Trail, Moraine State Park. The two-mile loop is rated difficult to moderate.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY HOP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11-12, New Wilmington. Participating shops include Flowers on Vine, Mona’s Chocolates, LeChic Bath Boutique, Silk Road and Small Circle. Anyone visiting all five shops over the two-day period will be entered to win a pair of Pittsburgh Penguins tickets.
PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 by calling (724) 654-2322 and leaving an order on voice mail. All pumpkin rolls are baked fresh and frozen.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Also bake sale and raffle baskets. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under eat free.
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown New Castle. Anyone who would like to participate may call VFW Post 315 at (724) 658-8527.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN: Nov. 12, Main Street, Volant. St. Nick arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to open the Christmas season. Holiday shopping, breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 5 to 12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair accessible. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, volantvfc@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST: hosted by the Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 51, 29 S. Mercer St. Free for veterans and their spouses; a donation is requested for non-veterans. The menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, toast, coffee and orange juice.
LAUREL BAND BOOSTERS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Laurel High School, 2457 Harlansburg Road. Vendors, crafters, concessions, auction and entertainment by area youth. Admission is $2.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Unique craft items, soup and baked goods. Lunch will be available.
