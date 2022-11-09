ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
SQUARE DANCES: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 16 and 30, sponsored by Castle Paws and Taws at Grace United Methodist Ministry’s church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and cuers will be Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott. Refreshments will be served. Contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
NOVEMBER
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH VETERANS DAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
VETERANS DAY HIKE: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Glacier Ridge Trail, Moraine State Park. The two-mile loop is rated difficult to moderate.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY HOP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11-12, New Wilmington. Participating shops include Flowers on Vine, Mona’s Chocolates, LeChic Bath Boutique, Silk Road and Small Circle. Anyone visiting all five shops over the two-day period will be entered to win a pair of Pittsburgh Penguins tickets.
PUMPKIN ROLL SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 19, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 by calling (724) 654-2322 and leaving an order on voice mail. All pumpkin rolls are baked fresh and frozen.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Also bake sale and raffle baskets. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; ages 3 and under eat free.
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown New Castle. Anyone who would like to participate may call VFW Post 315 at (724) 658-8527.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN: Nov. 12, Main Street, Volant. St. Nick arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to open the Christmas season. Holiday shopping, breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUCKWHEAT PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, Volant Volunteer Fire Company. Adults, $10; children ages 5 to 12, $6; children 5 and under, free. Wheelchair accessible. Regular pancakes also served. For more information, volantvfc@gmail.com.
VETERANS BREAKFAST: hosted by the Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Project, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 51, 29 S. Mercer St. Free for veterans and their spouses; a donation is requested for non-veterans. The menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, toast, coffee and orange juice.
LAUREL BAND BOOSTERS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Laurel High School, 2457 Harlansburg Road. Vendors, crafters, concessions, auction and entertainment by area youth. Admission is $2.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Unique craft items, soup and baked goods. Lunch will be available.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Melt Down Gourmet Cheese will be the food truck.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN STREET: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, Volant. Breakfast and pictures with Santa, strolling carolers, musicians, carriage rides on Main Street and more.
HOWARD HANNA’S CHOW-CHOW: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, New Englander, 3009 Wilmington Road. Food, basket auctions, entertainment by American Idol contestant Morgan Gruber. $30 donation, proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund. Tickets available in advance by calling (724) 654-5555.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING EXTRAVAGANZA: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18, township municipal building, 1000 Willowbrook Road. Live performances by Shenango High School chamber choir and brass ensemble, Christmas music by DJ Glo, arrival of Santa by fire truck, SkyKing fireworks, photos with Santa and holiday giveaways. Stuff the police car holiday toy drive, Chiefs Pretzels food truck.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19, downtown New Castle. Activities for the annual holiday season kickoff will start as early as 2 p.m. in downtown establishments. The Hometown Holiday Parade will step off at 3 p.m. A series of “pop-ups” will entertain between the parade and Light Up Night, which begins at 5 p.m. with entertainment on Kennedy Square. The tree will be lit with help from Pyrotecnico. Some establishments will be open until 9 p.m.
HOMETOWN MERRY MARKET: Noon to 8 p.m., Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Beaver St. Refreshments, scavenger hunt, photos with Santa, caroling, vendors, food, arts and crafts.
SING THE SONG OF CHRISTMAS: 3 p.m. Nov. 19, River Valley Community Resource Center (former Pulaski Elementary School). Dinner at 3 p.m. and vocal choir competition at 4 p.m. Combo tickets $35, concert only $5. rivervalleycomplex@gmail.com or (724) 762-6183.
LITERARY LUNCHEON: hosted by the Ellwood City Area Public Library, Nov. 19 at the Connoquenessing Country Club, 1512 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township. Tickets are $30 each. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. Door prizes and raffle gift baskets.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 19, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. $10. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, french toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon and toast. Drinks are coffee, tea and orange juice
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Craft show with vendors. Hot foods to eat-in or takeout including cavatelli, meatballs, pizza, sausage, eggplant and meatball sandwiches. Frozen favorites to take home including pierogies, nut rolls, Easter bread, stuffed shells, stuffed cabbage. Basket and cash raffles. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
VARIETY SHOW: 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Union Area High School. Students and alumni showcase their talents in fundraiser for the district’s theater program. $10 tickets available at the door.
AMERICAN LEGION CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. 50-plus vendors, basket auction, food available for purchase.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: fundraiser for Jordi Bethle to help with medical expenses, noon to 6 p.m. Nov 20, Sons of Italy Lodge 1171, 905 S. Mill St.
HOYT HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20, Alexander Crawford Hoyt Mansion, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tour the decorated halls, make holiday crafts, visit with Santa, shop the gift shop, explore the galleries.
THANKSGIVING PRAISE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. Nov. 22, Lawrence County YMCA, 20 W. Washington St. Free community breakfast by Medure’s Catering. The speaker will be Deacon Dr. Joseph E. Ross of the Divine Grace Parish of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Doug McIltrot will present special music. RSVP encouraged, but not required. (724) 658-4766.
THANKSGIVING DAY WORSHIP SERVICE: 10 a.m. Nov. 24, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley, Slippery Rock Township. Open to the community. (724) 924-9519.
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 24 through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
